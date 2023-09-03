The Wolfe Tones attract record crowd at Electric Picnic

The Wolfe Tones attract the biggest crowd at Electric Picnic’s Electric Arena

The Wolfe Tones have astonished many music lovers, by performing for the biggest crowd in Electric Picnic’s Electric Arena in the festival’s 14-year history.

The band, formed 60 years ago, has somehow tapped into the zeitgeist of 2023, with rebel songs written and released countless years before many picnickers were even born.

An Electric Picnic spokesperson said: “The Wolfe Tones drew the biggest crowd ever in the Electric Arena, with fans enjoying the music inside and outside the tent, singing along to every song.”

Last month, the band's lead vocalist, Brian Warfield, clashed live on air with Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline.

Duffy told Warfield at the time, he didn’t want to hear “all the guff” about the meaning behind the firebrand chorus of Celtic Symphony - “Ooh aah up the ‘Ra’”.

Warfield has repeatedly stated the song was written in 1987, after seeing the words written on a Glasgow wall.

The song was penned, the band have previously said, for the centenary of Celtic Football Club, a year later.

Last month the song also stirred controversy at the Belfast Féile, with Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister, stating the lyrics insulted victims of IRA violence.

One fan took to social media to praise the band’s performance at the Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois, stating: “The popularity of the Wolfe Tones and for Irish rebel songs continues unabated. Long may it continue.”

Another said: “This tent is too small for the Wolfe Tones.” And another wrote: “And the Wolfe Tones pushed into a tiny tent at the Electric Picnic.”

Another added: “Wolfe Tones packing out a 10,000 capacity tent at Electric Picnic, full of young heads shouldn’t be overlooked… One to watch folks.”

Another young fan, carrying a Tiocfaidh ár lá tricolour scart, wrote: “Up the Glasgow Celtic, Up the Mary Wallopers, Up the Wolfe Tones, up Electric Picnic.”

On the third day of the festival, 70,000 revellers watched a number of acts, including The Killers, Rick Astley, Glória LGBT+ Choir and The Saw Doctors.

Festival goers soaked up the sunshine in 26C heat.

Festival Director Melvin Benn said: “I’ve literally been at every one and I have never known it to be this hot.”