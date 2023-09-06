The Wolfe Tones announce 3Arena gig after record-breaking Electric Picnic turnout

The Wolfe Tones perform to a record crowd at Electric Picnic

The Wolfe Tones have announced a gig in the 3Arena after setting record attendance numbers at Electric Picnic last weekend.

The band drew the biggest crowd ever in the Electric Arena, prompting familiar debate about the meaning of their music and the rebel song Celtic Symphony.

The song’s firebrand chorus of “Ooh aah up the ‘Ra’” has often stirred controversy, including in a recent segment on RTÉ’s Liveline when host Joe Duffy told the the band’s lead vocalist Brian Warfield that he didn’t want to hear “all the guff” about the song’s meaning.

After setting record attendance numbers at Electric Picnic’s Electric Arena over the weekend, join @TheWolfeTones with very special guests at the @3ArenaDublin on Saturday 12th October 2024 to celebrate their 60th Anniversary.



The Irish women’s national soccer team were asked to apologise when a video of the squad chanting the chorus appeared online during post-match celebrations after their World Cup qualifying win against Scotland last December.

Fans of The Wolfe Tones took to social media to praise their performance at Electric Picnic and complained that the tented venue was “too small” for the band.

The Wolfe Tones will play the 3Arena next October 12 to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

The milestone event was announced this morning and tickets will go on sale Friday15 September at 9am.

Tickets are available from €46.20.

The Wolfe Tones’ “diamond anniversary” comes in a career that has seen them perform at Carnegie Hall, New York and the Paris Olympia.

Special guests will accompany the band at their 3Arena gig.

Fans can register for access to the MCD presale from today. It will take place next Wednesday until Friday along with the Three+ presale.