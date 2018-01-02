The winner of the €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot has made contact with Lotto HQ

The winner of the massive €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot has made contact with Lotto bosses.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed the winner, who purchased the ticket on the day of the draw, has come forward.

"We have verified it is a winning ticket - arrangements are being made for the winner to meet with staff at Lotto headquarters in Dublin," a spokesman said. Earlier it emerged that the winning ticket was sold in Dublin but details of where the ticket was bought have not yet been released.

Over the weekend, staff at Lotto headquarters believed it was possible that the owner of the ticket may not have checked it, as they had not contacted organisers. Read more: Could it be you? EuroMillions winner may not yet have checked their €38.9m ticket The winning numbers were 4, 8, 22, 23, and 48. The lucky star numbers were 1 and 12.

It is the 12th time the Euromillions jackpot has been won in Ireland - and the third jackpot in 2017. As it is a EuroMillions prize it will take a number of days to collect the prize money from affiliates.

Meanwhile, the Millionaires Raffle winner who picked up the winning ticket for the New Year prize has also made contact with the Lottery to claim their prize.

Online Editors