THIS is the first photo of the miracle girl who fell from a third-storey window last month but is now back home with her very relieved family.

'The whole nation was praying,' - mum's 'thank you' message after Emma (2) survives third-storey window fall

Emma Ajayi turned two while in a coma in Temple Street Children’s Hospital after falling out of the top-floor window of her house in Mount Garrett Park, Tyrrelstown, on April 9.

She spent more than a week in a coma after suffering a fractured skull and swelling to her brain. Her mother Erica Ngiba is delighted to have her home again, and has appealed to other parents to check their windows to make sure they are safe.

The building where two year old Emma Ajayi fell from a third floor window. Photo: Tony Gavin 15/5/2018

Holding Emma close, Erica told of how the horrifying incident unfolded. “I was in the kitchen and Emma went upstairs, and I could hear her running around,” she told the Herald.

Two year old Emma Ajayi who fell from a third floor window. Photo: Tony Gavin 15/5/2018

“Then I remember closing another door in the kitchen, near the window, and hearing Emma crying. But it sounded shallow or far away. “I called for my 11-year-old to bring Emma to me, but when they looked for her they said ‘she’s outside’ and ‘she fell, she fell’. Then I knew something was wrong.

“We ran around the back and the gate to my neighbour’s yard was locked, so my son climbed over. “Emma was on her hands and knees and shaking her head. She was bleeding from the nose and her forehead.

Two year old Emma Ajayi who fell from a third floor window with her mother Erica Ngiba. Photo: Tony Gavin 15/5/2018

“She was trying to lean toward me, but we had to wait for the emergency services to arrive.

“They were very good. They gave her pain medication and sedated her in the ambulance.

“I was terrified. I travelled in the front of the ambulance to the hospital because the team were working on Emma in the back.” Emma underwent scans which revealed she had a fractured skull and her brain was swelling. She remained in an induced coma for nine days.

“She had an emergency scan on her second birthday – I did not know if my baby was brain dead or not,” added Erica. “The hardest part of her being in the intensive care unit was not being able to talk to her or hold her. “Then, after the ninth day, they decided to bring her out of the coma.”

After a while Emma began to move her arms and legs. It was a hopeful sign. “On the first day she was crying when she heard my voice, but on the second day she smiled,” said Erica, who is from South Africa and has lived in Ireland since 2000. “Emma recognised my voice and from then everything improved. Before long she had learned to walk again.

“When we came home she recognised where she was and knew where her things were. “Now she is doing everything she did before the accident.” Emma posed for this picture with the curiosity of any child her age, playing with the photographer’s camera and the reporter’s pen and notebook.

Erica believes a plastic storage box that her neighbour has in their backyard may have saved Emma’s life. “The lid on the box was not on straight following the accident, so it is possible she hit it and it broke her fall,” she said. “I want to thank everybody who prayed for Emma and prayed for us. The whole nation seemed to be praying.

“I also want to thank everybody in Dublin Fire Brigade and the staff of Temple Street. Everybody is so good. “But I want to encourage all parents to check the windows in their homes to make sure they are child-proof.”

