Some of Ireland’s best known traditional musicians paid tribute to murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy on the Late Late Show tonight.

Host Ryan Tubridy opened the programme with a tribute to her and offered his condolences to her family, friends and her first-year pupils and colleagues at Durrow National School.

Tonight, we remember Ashling Murphy x#LateLate pic.twitter.com/Glmy96t7NQ — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 14, 2022

“The traditional music community are a close-knit family and they like all of us up and down the country are very shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by the senseless events in Tullamore this week,” he said.

"You get the sense that music like this, musicians like you come together at a time like this and make sense of the senseless,” he told the musicians during the session.

"The whole country seems to be mourning tonight. Something happened, something changed in the makeup of the island,” he said.

The musicians, including Mike Hanrahan, Niamh Dunne, Dara and Mick Healy and others taking part in the Temple Bar Trad Fest, dedicated two reels to the memory of the talented fiddle player who previously performed at her local Tullamore Trad Festival.

The session poignantly opened with a fiddle placed on top of an empty chair in a circle where the musicians performed the lament, Sunday’s Well in her honour.

Sligo harpist Bridín said: “I think we all agreed it was an appropriate one to start off with because it’s just such a sad, sad time. And to be honest, myself I feel scared, sad, but at the same time I feel like we’re all coming together and we can all pull together and be there for each other like we all should be,” she said..

"It’s such a tough time for bereaved families.”



