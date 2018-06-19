A tight-knit community is "shocked and saddened" after a local man was killed and two others were injured following a tragic car accident.

'The whole community is in pain' - tributes paid as man (30) killed and two injured in tragic road crash

Tributes have been pouring in for the deceased, named locally as Alan Rynne (30) from Corrig, Inagh, Co Clare, following news of his death yesterday morning.

Local Parish Priest Sean Sexton said the tragic accident “has the whole community in pain”. “It’s a very rural area, and everyone knows the family, so we are having a hard time feeling normal again,” Fr Sexton said to Independent.ie.

“He was a grand lad.” The tragedy occurred shortly after 4am on Monday morning, when the red Volkswagen the three friends were travelling in struck the left side of a stone bridge on the main R474 road, 3km from Miltown Malbay.

It is understood they had been out socialising in the area and were on their way home when the crash occurred. The 28-year-old male driver and 26-year-old female front-seat passenger were taken to University Hospital Limerick for injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Mr Rynne was pronounced dead at the scene. Fr Sexton said Mr Rynne is survived by his parents, Michael and Mary, as well as his brother Declan and sisters Lorraine and Martina.

“The Rynnes are such a warm and lovely family, it breaks your heart to think about them during this terrible time.”

He said Mr Rynne enjoyed playing indoor football and worked for Munster Group Insurance in Ennis, Co Clare.

Fr Sexton said he will take comfort in the fact that the community will gather together tomorrow evening to pay respects to Mr Rynne’s family and pray at the Immaculate Conception Church in Inagh. “We all want to be there for the family at this time, even if that just means standing together and showing our respect,” Fr Sexton said.

Local Councillor Michael Hillery said locals are “numbed” after the tragic incident. Cllr Hillery told Independent.ie: “We are all shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of Alan.

“My sympathies go out to his parents, siblings, friends and loved ones. I have great respect for the family, it was such horrible news to wake up to.” Mr Rynne will be reposed at the Immaculate Conception Church, Inagh, tomorrow from 6pm, with prayers at 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the accident to contact them. "We are appealing for anyone who travelled on the R474 road between Miltown Malbay and Caherogan between 4am and 4.15am on Monday to contact us," Inspector Paul Slattery said. "We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything that might assist us with our inquiries," he said.

"We would also like to extend our condolences to the family of the victim and wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured," he added. Anyone with information is asked to contact Miltown Malbay garda station on 065 708 4222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

