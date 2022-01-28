| 5°C Dublin

The whitewash that followed murderous Bloody Sunday killing spree only served to act as a propaganda victory for the IRA

Hugh Gilmour (third from left) is seen clutching his stomach as he is shot during Bloody Sunday. Photo: PA Expand

Hugh Gilmour (third from left) is seen clutching his stomach as he is shot during Bloody Sunday. Photo: PA

James Sharkey

It had just gone four o’clock on Sunday, January 30, 1972. The speeches at Free Derry Corner were over. The big crowd was dispersing and heading home.

Suddenly somebody shouted: “Those are real bullets. High velocity rounds.” Immediately our section of the crowd scattered as the bullets whined over our heads. We ran deeper into the Bogside, well out of the line of fire. Behind us, the Bloody Sunday massacre had begun.

