‘The virus loves alcohol, and we have a challenge with alcohol in this country’ – CMO on new recommended restrictions

CMO Dr Tony Holohan said that irrespective of setting, we have a challenge with alcohol in this country and that it’s really difficult for people to maintain public health guidelines when it’s mixed with drinking.

Thus, Dr Holohan and Nphet have recommended to the government that from December 28 gastropubs and restaurants should close.

President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) Mark McGowan said this news is a “slap in the face” to the industry as according to a recent study published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) there have been zero cases recently linked to restaurants.

In response to this comment, speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Dr Holohan said no industry is being “picked on”.

He said: “Nobody is being picked on, we have made our recommendations based on the living with Covid plan, setting out the measures that we believe now need to be taken, the government has to make those decisions.

“We have done it on the basis of analysis on the data that is available to us.

“We think the level of social contact now happening has increased, we have the data that shows that over the last week, in particular, we have significantly increased to a level that we cannot cope with as a country. We have to reduce those social contacts.”

When asked if restaurants are where people are picking up the virus, Dr Holohan said: “In all the opportunities for people to have social contact we need to reduce those opportunities for social contact.

“Irrespective of the setting, but particularly when that setting is an indoor setting, particular in places where ventilation is poor, particularly where we have use of alcohol - and let’s be honest here, we have a challenge in this country, it is really difficult for us all to maintain public health guidance when it's mixed in with the use of alcohol.

“But, all of those factors come together to create risks that this virus loves.

“The virus loves indoor settings, it loves close contact between people, and it loves alcohol. And if we give it the opportunity it will transmit very very quickly and that’s what we are seeing.”

The CMO added that the R number is currently between 1.1-1.3 but they believe it to be higher than that because it takes time for those increases to show.

He added: “The five-day average is 400 cases a day and this is a number that requires us to take action.

“There is no sense at all that any particular sector has been picked on, the reality is that the kinds of environment where this virus spreads are those in which people come together socially, indoors and as I said, with the use of alcohol.”

