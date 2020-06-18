| 9.8°C Dublin

The Victorian curator who railed against racism and imperialism

Alfred Cort Haddon of the Natural History Museum foreshadowed today's anti-racism campaigns with his crusade against colonialism and his belief that humankind is united by 'common impulses', writes Ciarán Walsh

&lsquo;A model of natural communism&rsquo;: Michael Faherty and two women that Haddon met on Inis Meáin. &lsquo;Faherty refused to be measured, and the women would not even tell us their names,&rsquo; Haddon wrote Expand
Different approach: Alfred Cort Haddon. Photo from the Wellcome Library, London Expand

Ciarán Walsh

In 1893, the Daily Irish Independent began publishing a column called 'Rambles in the Natural History Museum'. The innocent-sounding title belied its content.

The author was Alfred Cort Haddon, a Cambridge-trained zoologist who had become the spokesman for a group of radicals who believed that anthropologists were obliged to confront institutional racism and genocide. At a time when the Black Lives Matter movement has brought colonial legacies into focus, his message still resonates.

Haddon believed that humankind is united by "common impulses and sympathies". In two public lectures at the Royal Dublin Society in February 1890, he presented his findings from an 1888 trip to the islands of the Torres Strait, between Australia and Papua New Guinea. These included several shots of native bodies stripped of the shapeless dresses provided by missionaries. Haddon used these images to illustrate male initiation ceremonies and courtship, pointing out that women were free to choose their own partners. An advanced thinker on sex and gender, he enjoyed shocking prudish people as way of making them think about differences between people in a new way.