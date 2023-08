‘The van was only a gimmick’: secrets of the TV licence inspectors

From ostentatious vehicles to Hitchcock-style horror adverts, attempts to catch ‘TV spongers’ have moved with the times. But entirely new challenges loom in the era of streaming and in the wake of the Tubridy scandal

Deterrents: The infamous licence inspector vans were said to be capable of detecting televisions

Kim Bielenberg Today at 03:30