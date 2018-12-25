To welcome a baby into the world is one thing, but having two members of the same family born on Christmas Day is nothing short of miraculous.

The 'ultimate gift' as families welcome Christmas Day babies

In a bizarre coincidence, Justyna Zeilonka’s new baby boy Leon now shares his birthday with his dad Robert, who was also born on Christmas day.

The couple’s new son was the third baby born at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street, Dublin.

Leon, who was born at 9.05 am weighing 3.75kg, will join his brother Franciszek (3) at home in Saggart, Dublin.

Other parents around the country also received the ultimate gift this Christmas as they welcomed their newborn babies into the world.

The very first baby to arrive in Dublin was little Emma Tengur, who was born at 12.38am in the Coombe.

Weighing in at 3.5kg, her parents from Swords, Dublin were beaming with joy as she slept soundly in her mum’s arms.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, dad Arunesh said they could not receive a better Christmas present.

“I can’t even describe how happy we are.

“We have another two-year-old daughter at home who can’t wait to see her baby sister for the first time. She’s been looking forward to this day for so long.”

Mt Tengur, originally from Mauritius added that he has big dreams for his new daughter.

“I have a feeling she will achieve great things and we’ll always try and give her the very best.

“We’re now looking forward to going back home and spending Christmas as one big family.”

The Coombe had a total of four babies born between midnight and 7am this morning.

At 2.37am, a baby boy was born to mum, Denise and Joe Dolan from Sallins, Co Kildare.

The baby boy weighed in at 3kg and is their first child. “We’re actually shocked it’s a boy,” said Denise. “We were convinced it was going to be a girl and had even had several names in mind.

“Now, we’re currently at a loss what to call him, but we’re over the moon nonetheless.

“It’s our first child and we already love him to bits.”

New dad Joe added that the issue around what team his baby will support may lead to some family disputes down the line.

“I’m from Cavan and Denise is from Dublin, but I definitely can’t have him wearing a blue jersey,” he laughed.

“Who know, maybe he’ll play for the county one day.

“It feels amazing to be a dad for the fist time.

“I’m really looking forward to it though and I’m sure we’ll have plenty of new experiences together.

Meanwhile, the boys in blue gave up their Christmas morning to pay a visit to their young fans at Crumlin and Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Dub GAA stars Jack McCaffrey, Michael Fitzsimons, Stephen Cluxton, Bernard Brogan and Michael Darragh McAuley brought the Sam Maguire Cup full of toys to the sick children.

