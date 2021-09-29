The troubled history of the multi-billion euro MetroLink – will it ever leave the station?

Plans for a Dublin metro have been talked about for over 20 years, without a single shovel hitting the ground. Launched three separate times, there are now fears that the latest grand plan, MetroLink, could be delayed until 2034.

We take a look back at the troubled history of attempts to finally provide a rail link between the city centre and Dublin Airport.

2000

The Government announces plans for a £4.3bn metro for Dublin, which will fully integrate with bus and rail services. The proposed 70km route will not only link Swords and Dublin Airport with the city centre, but will run as far as Tallaght, Blanchardstown and even Bray.

At least 14km of the route will be underground, mainly through the city centre, with the entire project expected to take 16 years to complete.

Public Enterprise Minister Mary O’Rourke says the metro will complement the future Luas network, which will proceed as planned. A 23-minute journey time between Dublin Airport and the city centre is promised.

Read More

2002

Cracks in the ambitious plan first begin to appear when Transport Minister Seamus Brennan admits that a major phase of the metro project – connecting Shanganagh on the southside to Dublin Airport, with a spur to Blanchardstown – will not be delivered on schedule.

However, speaking during a visit to Dundrum to inspect construction work on the new Luas bridge, he insists the metro route between the city centre and the airport will be completed by 2007. He tells RTÉ that this has been identified as “a Government priority”.

The project is expected to cost €2bn, according to the Government, despite claims from opposition TDs that it will likely be a multiple of this figure.

2004

Taoiseach Bertie Ahern appears to put the brakes on a full metro scheme for Dublin when he suggests that the cost of the project is “way out of line”. He says the Rail Procurement Agency (RPA) has brought forward many proposals in previous years, but he believes the cost of these projects is “astronomical”.

"My own feeling is it will be extremely difficult to undertake the entire project,” Mr Ahern tells the Dáil. “One cannot justify the cost of the entire project over other priorities in the rest of the State.”

He says a final decision on metro will be based on whether the capital programme can sustain the cost of such a huge project.

Undeterred by the Taoiseach’s comments, Mr Brennan still plans to bring proposals to Cabinet for the city centre to Dublin Airport element of the plan.

2005

Despite the Taoiseach’s previous comments about the cost of the project, Metro North is officially announced as part of the Transport 21 plan.

The ambitious €34.4bn plan, launched by Bertie Ahern’s Fianna Fáil-led Government at the height of the Celtic Tiger, promises eyewatering levels of investment in public transport infrastructure – €9.4m per day for the next decade, according to the Taoiseach.

The plan promises an integrated transport solution for the capital, with two separate metro routes to Tallaght and Dublin Airport. Additional Luas lines, extended DART services and a new underground train station hub at St Stephen’s Green are also in the mix.

By this stage, it has become abundantly clear that passengers will still be taking buses, cars and taxis to the airport by 2007 and the original deadline is no longer mentioned. Under the plan, Metro North will proceed first, with expected delivery in 2012/13.

2006

Details of the preferred route for Metro North are revealed by the Railway Procurement Agency and announced by Transport Minister Martin Cullen.

About half of the line will be underground, mainly at the southern end, with the remainder running at ground level or on elevated structures. There will be 15 stations served by the route, including Dublin City University, the Mater Hospital, Swords and Dublin Airport. The expected journey time from St Stephen’s Green to the airport will be 20 minutes.

2007

The Government is forced to deny that major infrastructural projects, including Metro North, are now in doubt. Speaking in the Dáil, Transport Minister Noel Dempsey describes media reports as “disingenuous” and insists that the programme of projects announced in Transport 21 two years previously will be delivered “in their entirety” by 2015.

2008

As the economic downturn starts to bite, there is mounting speculation that Metro North will have to be abandoned. Pressed by Labour Party leader Eamon Gilmore on the issue, Taoiseach Brian Cowen tells the Dáil that no decision has been made on the future of the project.

2011

Despite growing speculation that Metro North will be shelved indefinitely – along with DART Underground – the Rail Procurement Agency receives permission for revised plans from An Bord Pleanála. It’s also confirmed that the Tallaght metro will no longer go ahead.

Within weeks, the Fine Gael/Labour Government announces that a number of major infrastructural projects, including Metro North, are being deferred, although plans to link the two Luas lines in the city centre remain on track.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny notes that Metro North had been proposed by a Fianna Fáil-led Government 11 years earlier, saying “even during the boom years there had been plenty of failure to deliver”.

2015

A rail link to Dublin Airport is put back on the agenda when Iarnród Éireann announces plans for new services. One proposed option involves a spur running from Clongriffin station to connect Dublin Airport with city commuter and DART services. A second part of the proposal involves the construction of a separate line running from Swords to the airport.

2018

Following the announcement of Project Ireland 2040, which will see €116bn spent over two decades, Metro North is reborn with a new name. Under the National Development Plan 2018-2027, Metro North and Metro South will now proceed as one project, known as MetroLink.

It’s also revealed that €170m has been spent on the stalled Metro North project since it was first announced in 2005.

In March, the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) announce details of the emerging preferred route for MetroLink. With expected completion by 2027, the line will run from north of Swords to Sandyford on the southside, serving Dublin Airport and the city centre.

It will involve the upgrading of the Luas Green Line to metro standard. A total of 25 stations – 15 of them new – are planned along with 3,000 park and ride spaces and 30 trains running mostly underground through a bored tunnel. MetroLink’s project managers claim it will be able to carry 15,000 people an hour in each direction.

However, there is considerable controversy over the proposed route, which will largely run underground from the city centre as it heads north towards the airport. A number of schools and sports clubs on the northside, including Na Fianna GAA and Home Farm FC, express grave concerns over the expected six to seven-year loss of their playing pitches to facilitate construction work on the project.

TV architect and Glasnevin native Dermot Bannon even weighs in on the debate, telling RTÉ radio “damn right I’d protest” when asked about opposition to the Na Fianna route. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar calls for an alternative route to be found to avoid disruption to the clubs.

2019

Following widespread public consultation, significant changes are made when the preferred 19km route is published in April.

Significantly, construction in the Mobhi Road area of Glasnevin will no longer require the acquisition of the pitch belonging to Na Fianna. After consultation with Home Farm FC, it is now proposed to construct a more compact station under their Glasnevin-based pitch, which will be unavailable during the estimated three-year construction process but will be fully restored afterwards.

Proposals to upgrade the Luas Green line to metro standard on the southside are also deferred – for up to 20 years – under the updated plan.

The section from Dublin Airport to Charlemont in the south city will be largely underground, with trains running above ground in sections between the airport and Swords.

The number of homes that will need to be acquired for the project has been reduced from 105 in the emerging preferred route, to 85 under the revised plan. An apartment building at the proposed Glasnevin station, which is home to about 40 people, will no longer be needed, according to the NTA.

A Railway Order application is expected to be submitted in 2020 for MetroLink, which will carry up to 50 million passengers annually.

2021

Reports emerge in the media that MetroLink may not be delivered until 2034. While the Government insists that no Cabinet decision has been made to delay the project, comments by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan spark fresh concerns over the timeline for its future delivery.

Speaking to RTÉ, Mr Ryan says that MetroLink “was never likely to be achievable” by 2027. While he is confident the project will still go ahead, he warns that the planning process will result in “uncertainties”.

Mr Ryan also believes the budget forecast for MetroLink will likely need to be revised due to “cost inflation”.

However, the Department of Transport says “substantial progress” is being made, both in terms of securing planning approval and getting Government agreement on the business case for MetroLink. It expects a Railway Order planning application to go to An Bord Pleanála in the first quarter of 2022.