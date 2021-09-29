| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The troubled history of the multi-billion euro MetroLink – will it ever leave the station?

An artist&rsquo;s impression of how an entrance to the MetroLink might look on Dublin's O&rsquo;Connell Street Expand

Close

An artist&rsquo;s impression of how an entrance to the MetroLink might look on Dublin's O&rsquo;Connell Street

An artist’s impression of how an entrance to the MetroLink might look on Dublin's O’Connell Street

An artist’s impression of how an entrance to the MetroLink might look on Dublin's O’Connell Street

Plans for a Dublin metro have been talked about for over 20 years, without a single shovel hitting the ground. Launched three separate times, there are now fears that the latest grand plan, MetroLink, could be delayed until 2034.

We take a look back at the troubled history of attempts to finally provide a rail link between the city centre and Dublin Airport.

2000

Most Watched

Privacy