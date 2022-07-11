‘The train’s not moving ‘til you hand it over’ – woman claims unopened bottle of wine removed from luggage by Irish Rail security

A woman has told how she and her friends were left “dumbfounded” on the train recently after they had an unopened bottle of wine remove from their luggage by security.

Grainne was travelling from Dublin to Westport, on the 12.45pm Irish Rail service on Friday June 24, with a group of female friends aged in their “60s and 70s”, for a 70th birthday celebration.

Prior to the train’s departure, Grainne said she posted a picture of a picnic basket she prepared on Instagram, which had a bottle of prosecco in it and tagged Irish Rail in the post.

Grainne said she suspected that tagging Irish Rail in the post might led to a security coming down to their seats just before departure.

She said she left her bottle of prosecco at home, but her friend had a bottle of wine in her luggage.

“We’re sitting on board the train and minutes before departure an OCS security person working on behalf of Irish Rail came up and said ‘do you have alcohol?’,” Grainne said.

“We said yeah, because my friends had a bottle of wine. She said well there’s no alcohol allowed on Irish Rail. We said OK well we won’t drink it.

“She said I’m sorry I hate this part of my job but I have to take it.”

Grainne said she thought the social media post alerted the security team because her friend’s wine was “in a closed bag” and they had no other alcohol on their tables.

She said they were informed that they could collect the wine in Heuston Station when they came back to Dublin that Sunday, but also told that the train “is not moving until you hand it over.”

“We felt kind of threatened and we didn’t really want to cause a scene and call the guards over a bottle of wine,” she added.

Grainne said she and her friends felt even more annoyed as other passengers were spotted consuming alcohol throughout the journey.

She questioned why the others were not stopped also and whether Irish Rail passengers cannot carry alcohol in their luggage anymore, even if they are bringing a “bottle of whiskey” as a gift to someone.

In a statement released to Independent.ie, an Irish Rail spokesperson said: “We introduced a policy during the pandemic that alcohol was not permitted at any time on board our services. This has been maintained, as part of measures to prevent anti-social behaviour on board, and during the continued absence of catering services on board.

“We do not, nor did we, use our social media in the way described. I can only assume that a security agent or staff member at some point in the station saw that a member of the party had alcohol with them.

The spokesperson added that the customer’s post from that date did not in fact tag Irish Rail.

“I understand a group joined the train later in the journey who consumed alcohol, and I understand the annoyance this caused. I can assure the customer that had the group been boarding at Heuston, the security team whom she met would have confiscated this alcohol also.”