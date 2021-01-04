'The toxicity is being felt at all levels' - Insurance Ireland chief on public confidence, injury settlements and the future of the industry

When details of the above-average profits of insurance companies were published last year, it triggered frustration among the thousands of Irish customers paying overpriced premiums.

The insurance sector is scrambling to restore public confidence after a turbulent year which left many questioning why they pay for cover.

Publicans are suing one of the country’s biggest insurers after it refused to pay out on business interruption claims during the Covid-19 pandemic, motorists are still being hit with expensive premiums despite a fall in claims and international insurers have quit the Irish market in droves.

Moyagh Murdock, who left her role with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) after six years to take up the top job at Insurance Ireland, knows she has her work cut out for her.

“The toxicity of the word insurance at the moment is being felt at all levels, but there’s a real desire to do something about it,” she told the Irish Independent.

Insurers raked in profits of €142m on motor cover in 2019, according to Central Bank figures.

Irish policyholders were left with more questions than answers after the Central Bank also revealed how premiums have risen by 35pc over the last 10 years, yet the cost of claims has fallen by 9pc.

It also uncovered how the majority of insurers use dual pricing across the private car market, a practice where insurers use data to target those who are less likely to shop around and charge them artificially high premiums. “Insurers are entitled to make a return on their investment,” Ms Murdock said.

“The companies here have a viable business and we don’t want to see any more firms leaving the market. We need a healthy insurance market and we want to expand the products on offer”.

When Ms Murdock took over the role at the start of the pandemic, she outlined how her focus would always be the customer and the need for improved transparency.

A serious bugbear with consumers is how personal injury claims for minor incidents are often settled by insurance companies without their knowledge – and for extortionate amounts.

The Irish Independent previously revealed how a young mother who rolled into the back of a car while in rush-hour traffic was last year notified by her insurer that a claim had been settled for €62,000 after the woman she hit sued for a whiplash injury.

The legal costs amounted to just over €30,000.

When another woman notified her insurer that the woman suing her was in a video on Facebook doing cartwheels down a city street at a hen party, just weeks after she claimed to suffer a back injury, she was told it would be cheaper to settle instead of fighting the case.

“The most recent Central Bank report highlights the cost of pursuing compensation cases in court versus if they are settled, and the cost of litigation is 15 times the amount,” Ms Murdock said.

“We need to settle more cases, but we don’t want to make it too easy to settle either. Not every case should be settled, there are definitely cases that should be challenged, but the actual cost of fighting a case over a small amount of money can be extremely expensive for insurers”.

A total of 124,686 motor insurance claims were settled last year at a cost of €680.4m.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty introduced legislation which will prevent insurers from settling claims without the permission of policyholders.

Despite passing all stages of the Oireachtas in December 2019, certain sections of the Consumer Insurance Contracts Act will not be enacted until September 2021.

This includes making it harder for insurance companies to avoid paying valid claims on spurious grounds and increasing transparency on premium costs on renewal.

“When it comes to settlements, it isn’t as simple as just putting it down to insurers paying out too quickly, there are a whole raft of issues and they need to be addressed in tandem,” Ms Murdock said.

“We need to address this as part of the reform agenda or we’ll keep languishing.”

One of the issues Ms Murdock is referring to is legal costs.

When the Government launched its 66-step action plan for insurance reform at the start of December, it outlined how it intended to increase the powers of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) in a bid to bring down the cost of personal injury claims.

This is a move which will also see lawyers’ income take a substantial hit.

The average legal costs associated with PIAB cases is €791, compared to €15,891 for cases which make it to court.

“The need for legal support and legal advice should be mitigated as much as possible,” Ms Murdock said.

“I’m not saying solicitors and barristers shouldn’t be part of the solution, but I do think things are unnecessarily complex.

“The problem in this country, well, a lot of it comes down to the quantum of awards being of such a scale. That tends to become an incentive to take a claim.

"There is a perception you’re going to get more compensation if you go to court. We need to raise awareness that going the legal route isn’t going to get you more money.

"If you feel they aren’t going to be able to settle it directly with the insurer, obviously the legal profession has a role to play in helping citizens and consumers, but it shouldn’t be the only route. The PIAB is much cheaper.

“If there is compensation to be awarded it should reflect the nature of the inconvenience. We’re not there yet and that’s something that needs to be reviewed, but I think personal responsibility has to come into it more.

"The pandemic is a good example as a lot of small businesses were worried about being able to open due to the risk of being sued over someone contracting Covid.”

Ms Murdock knew her task wasn’t going to be an easy one – but it has been made increasingly difficult by the pandemic.

“There’s a long road ahead of us to try and change the landscape and work with insurance members to change the outcomes and bring more consumer focus to insurance than previously was there. I have been working remotely since starting and I haven’t even met all the team yet.

“Am I still as motivated for the job? Absolutely. I do love the job. I enjoy what I’m doing.

"In terms of the pressure, the insurance companies are not immune to the discourse out there. They are anxious to change that rhetoric, but all sectors of insurance are being tarred with the same brush. The insurance industry is massive. We have three billion in assets and there is a lot of good being done too. The insurance sector does a lot for the economy in terms of employment.”

While some viewed her move from the RSA as a big change, she points out there was a lot of synergy between the two.

The career change was also based on personal reasons.

“I loved that job but it was time to move on to the next challenge. It provided a good opportunity to move back to Dublin, as my partner is based here.

"Insurance Ireland is a good fit for me as if we improve driver behaviours, that has a positive impact on motor insurance and road safety too.

“There is definitely a lot I can bring to the table. I saw the benefit of having a Government strategy on road safety, and having the equivalent strategy on insurance reform, I would be very optimistic about the future”.

