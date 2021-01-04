| 3.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'The toxicity is being felt at all levels' - Insurance Ireland chief on public confidence, injury settlements and the future of the industry

Ex-RSA head Moyagh Murdock joins Insurance Ireland as sector tries to regain public confidence, writes Amy Molloy

Moyagh Murdock, CEO of Insurance Ireland, has said her focus will always be the customer and the need for improved transparency. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Moyagh Murdock, CEO of Insurance Ireland, has said her focus will always be the customer and the need for improved transparency. Photo: Damien Eagers

Moyagh Murdock, CEO of Insurance Ireland, has said her focus will always be the customer and the need for improved transparency. Photo: Damien Eagers

Moyagh Murdock, CEO of Insurance Ireland, has said her focus will always be the customer and the need for improved transparency. Photo: Damien Eagers

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

When details of the above-average profits of insurance companies were published last year, it triggered frustration among the thousands of Irish customers paying overpriced premiums.

The insurance sector is scrambling to restore public confidence after a turbulent year which left many questioning why they pay for cover.

Publicans are suing one of the country’s biggest insurers after it refused to pay out on business interruption claims during the Covid-19 pandemic, motorists are still being hit with expensive premiums despite a fall in claims and international insurers have quit the Irish market in droves.

Privacy