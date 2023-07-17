‘The town is shocked’ – Heartfelt tributes paid to two men killed in Sligo rally crash

Gene McDonald (35) and Daire Maguire (46) died in the crash on the sixth stage of the eventTragic incident brought weekend number of deaths on Irish roads to five

Flora tributes at the business of Gene McDonald following his death in a rally crash in Sligo Photo: Conor Feehan

Gene McDonald (35) and Daire Maguire (46) died in a crash during a rally in Sligo

Tributes have been paid to two rally drivers killed during a crash at the Sligo Stages Rally in Ballymote, Co Sligo yesterday.

Daire Maguire (46) was the co-driver in a Ford Escort driven by Gene McDonald (35) from Cootehill, Co Cavan when the car left the road and collided with a wall, killing both men.

No other cars were involved in the incident.

Motorsport Ireland confirmed both men had lost their lives in a statement released earlier today.

"Motorsport Ireland is deeply saddened to confirm Gene McDonald and Daire Maguire as the competitors who lost their lives in a fatal incident which occurred at yesterday’s Sligo Stages Rally which was organised by Connacht Motor Club,” said a spokesperson.

"As the governing body for four-wheeled motorsport in Ireland, Motorsport Ireland together with An Garda Síochána have begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

"The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport Ireland and within the wider motorsport community continue to be with the McDonald and Maguire families and friends, the organisers of the event and other members of the motorsport community who were present at the scene.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

Gene McDonald died in a crash on Sunday

Gene McDonald's garage business in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, was closed today as his family began to try to come to terms with the tragedy.

Flowers have been left at the door in memory of the father-of-one, and friends said they are stunned by his loss.

"The town is shocked. He was a friend and customer, and he had built up his business over many years," said Sean Kelly of Farney Auto Factors in Carrickmacross.

"Rallying was an interest of his. He was a good friend, a man in his prime," he added.

Co Fermanagh man Daire Maguire (46)

Both men were well-known in Irish rally circles north and south of the border.

They were among five people to lose their lives on the country’s roads at the weekend.

Emergency services went to the location in the townland of Ballinacarrow, Ardnaglass, but the two men were pronounced dead.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and appealed to members of the public not to share footage of the crash on social media, but to instead make it available to law enforcement.

The bodies of the two men were removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Online tributes to Mr Maguire, who was from the Lisnaskea area of south east Fermanagh, were led by DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, who offered her condolences to his family.

“Very sad news coming from Sligo Stages Rally. Thoughts are with the Maguire and McDonald families and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved ones,” she said.

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy added her own message of condolence, saying: “My immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of the two people who were tragically killed after a serious collision at the Sligo Stages Rally earlier today. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

UUP MLA Tom Elliott also sympathised with the families of the two men.

“Sorry to learn of the tragic deaths of competitors at yesterday's Sligo Stages Rally. Sincere sympathy to their families, friends and fellow competitors,” he said.

Local GAA club Lisnaskea Emmetts also said their thoughts were with Mr Maguire's family.

“The club wish to offer their sincere condolences to the Maguire family (Hollybank) on the sudden tragic passing of Dáire. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” they posted online.

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash in Co Sligo that led to the deaths of two really competitors. Photo: James Connolly

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Art McCarrick, the Sporting Manager of Motorsport Ireland, said the governing body sends their thoughts to the family and friends of the deceased and those who assisted at the scene.

“The accident happened on the sixth stage of the event, it was the second running of that bit of road,” said Mr McCarrick.

“It was used earlier in the day as stage three and just before 3pm the car left the road and it collided with a wall. Unfortunately, the driver and the co-driver succumbed to their injuries.

“We have a very strong safety record. Safety and competitor safety are front and centre of what we do but unfortunately, accidents and fatal accidents can happen in any sport and tragically, it was our sport yesterday.”

He said the serious protocol was immediately activated yesterday following the incident.

“We would urge particularly young members of the public that any videos or images from the incident – and we believe there may be one or two circulating – are removed or reported as they are seen on social media and forwarded onto both ourselves and the gardaí.”

Mr McCarrick said it was a “very difficult day” for the sport.

“We have a safety plan that's pre-approved prior to the event which takes into account every eventuality. Motorsport can run pretty much in any conditions in Ireland apart from snow,” he said.

“Cars would have the appropriate tyres if the conditions are wet and people drive according to the road conditions so, we don’t know yet if road conditions played a factor in the accident. Like I said, there had been a full running of that stage previously without any incident.

“Matters like that will form part of the investigation which we ourselves have launched and also An Garda Síochána, and we are actively assisting them in their investigation.

“A huge level of planning goes into an event like this and you can still do all that planning [but] the most vulnerable part of any car are its occupants.

He said both men were “experienced competitors” and “well-respected” in the sport, adding that Mr McDonald had over 15 years experience while Mr Maguire had over 20 years experience.

The international governing body for motorsport, the FIA, also posted a message of condolence on Twitter.

Councillor Gerard Mullaney, the ​­chairperson of Sligo County Council, said: “People are numbed and saddened that there has been a tragedy at this rally, despite the best efforts of the organisers.

“It passed by my house and I found it was very well organised with every safety precaution possible taken.

“I would like to express my condolences to the families of the two deceased drivers, and to the Connacht Rally organisation. That such a happy event ended in such tragedy is just appalling.”

On Saturday afternoon, Ciaran Keating – a brother of singer Ronan Keating – died in a road collision near Swinford, Co Mayo. On Saturday evening, a man (19) was killed after the car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision in Ballykisteen, Co Tipperary.

A male pedestrian was also killed in an accident in Tipperary on Sunday night.

