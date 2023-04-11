The ‘three Ps’ – here are the aims of Joe Biden’s Irish visit which can reap rewards for the US president and the Democrats

Fifth cousins of US President Joe Biden, Cllr Andrea McKevitt and her sister Ciara, as they celebrated his inauguration at 46th President of the United States

From the White House’s point of view, there are three distinct aims for President Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland. They resolve themselves into the three Ps – Policy ambitions, Personal connections and the Presidency itself.

The policy, of course, is to defend the Good Friday Agreement, to extol the Windsor Framework as a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol row, and to encourage the DUP to go back into government at Stormont with Michelle O’Neill as First Minister.

This partially overlaps with the personal connections, insofar as President Biden wants what is best for the land of his forebears.

Ireland was a united island under British administration when his ancestors took the boat.

But it also happens that those ancestors were from Louth and Mayo (with some descendants now also to be found in Galway), which are in the Republic.

Thus, his outlook is closely aligned with that of the government in the Republic.

To a BBC camera crew he famously said: “I’m Irish” and it is underscored by his schedule for this week.

The US president will spend a relatively short time in the North, where he will be welcomed by UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, while his visit will cover three days in the Republic.

Footage of flag-waving adoring foreign crowds will play well on US network news

Much of this will be a retracing of his roots, but the personal aspect of this journey will delight Fáilte Ireland, which wants to get hundreds of thousands of Irish-Americans to do likewise.

In this way, the Biden family reunion is a personal matter that feeds directly into the wishes and ambitions of a wider Ireland.

Finally, if Ireland is “using” the president in this way, there is simultaneously a quid pro quo. Biden gets something out of it too, particularly in the context of widespread speculation that he will soon announce a bid for a second term as US president.

Footage of flag-waving adoring foreign crowds will play well on the network news. It will help repair his foreign policy reputation, which was tarnished by his failure to provide against the Taliban’s sudden sweep through an unprepared Afghanistan – a disaster that happened on his watch. And, crucially, it will feed into the Irish-American/Catholic voter blocs.

Recent elections have seen a movement of Irish Americans from the Democratic Party, of which Biden is the figurehead, towards the Republicans, even as that party has lurched in thrall to Donald Trump.

The drift started by the “Reagan Democrats” crossed over to the rival GOP (the Republicans are also known as the “Grand Old Party” in the US), and has continued – with many Irish transferring their allegiance to Trump for complex reasons.

Holding a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina seems a deliberate choice

Remarkably, Trump had a Gaelic-speaking mother (albeit the Scottish version), but his Doonbeg investment also gave him purchase with this slice of the electorate. Biden can now match it and perhaps build it up better.

Holding a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina (and what price a mention of St Patrick in the speech?) also seems a deliberate choice of a Catholic backdrop.

Traditionally also a Democratic component of any march towards a presidential election victory, Catholics have turned towards the Republicans, a party more avowedly “pro-life” – while Biden and other Democrats, despite their professed religion, are determinedly “pro-choice”.

The abortion issue was a linchpin of the mid-term elections after the controversial reversal of the foundational Roe v Wade case by a heavily Republican-appointed Supreme Court.

Biden can bank on the support of many more women as a result, but he also needs to make a nod to the traditionalists. The cathedral shots could go into adverts aimed narrowly at a high-Catholic demographic.

So there it is, the wider motivations behind the pomp and the schmaltz and the ceremony… events that are isolated in themselves but which speak to the personal, policy aims and the presidency itself.