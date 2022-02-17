The threat of being sued can have a chilling effect on investigative journalism, says Press Ombudsman

The Press Council of Ireland’s voluntary Code of Practice “has stood up well as a defender of accuracy in the press".

It’s crucial that the proposed Online Safety Commissioner has the power to order social media companies to respond immediately to complaints of cyberbullying, misinformation and other harmful content, according to Press Ombudsman Peter Feeney.

Addressing the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Public Petitions this afternoon, Mr Feeney said he believes that social media outlets like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram should be regulated the same way as newspapers and other media outlets.

"Public discourse has moved in part from traditional media (print and broadcasting) to social media. This is largely an unregulated area, and has led to a huge growth in misinformation, aggression and vitriol. As any politician can testify, this has tarnished public debate and allowed unsubstantiated comment a status not found before.”

Yet there is currently nothing compelling social media giants to take down offensive and/or defamatory content when a complaint is made.

The cloak of anonymity by social media users also “allows people to say virtually what they like without any comeback,” he said.

But he said this must change.

The mantra used by social media giants that they are not publishers per se – and therefore not responsible for what is published – doesn’t hold up to scrutiny, he added.

"Social media companies have to accept responsibility and be liable,” he said.

"The era of social media companies saying that they’re not publishers – I think that era is over,” he said.

Meanwhile, around 5,000 complaints against the press have been received by his office since it was established in 2008. On an annual basis, his office deals with between 75 to 100 complaints a year – with just seven to ten of those upheld each year.

The Press Council of Ireland’s voluntary Code of Practice “has stood up well as a defender of accuracy in the press, rights of privacy, protection of children, avoidance of prejudice, etc,” he told the committee.

“It is my view that the Irish public is well served by newspapers, both national and local, as well as online-only news services as vehicles for information, comment and debate. The excesses found in other countries are not found in the Irish press.”

He added that coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic by the Irish press was exemplary – with the bulk of misinformation about the virus and vaccines coming from social media.

“The role the press has played in keeping the public well informed with accurate information and measured debate has played a significant part in the way in which this country has faced the challenges of the last two years.”

But he said the enormous awards that Irish media outlets are forced to pay in successful defamation cases – that are among the highest in the world – remains a threat to their very existence at a time when traditional print media is struggling with plummeting advertising revenues and circulation figures. The threat of being sued can have a chilling effect on investigative journalism, he added.

He cited the “slowness with which the Government has met the commitment to a review after five years of the 2009 Defamation Act. That review is now long overdue. It is hoped that the review may make recommendations in terms of the level of awards made in successful defamation actions,” he said.

"No one doubts the importance of citizens being able to protect their reputations by using the defamation process. But if the level of awards is so high as to threaten the financial future of the press and to act as a censorial hand on legitimate investigative journalism then surely the balance is not right and needs to be addressed.”