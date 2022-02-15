| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Tayto name will be gone, but Ray Coyle vows he has no plans to sell his theme park

Tayto Park owner Raymond Coyle. Picture: Arthur Carron Expand
Ray Coyle at the Tayto factory in Kilbrew, Ashbourne, Co Meath, back in 2008. Photo: NEWSFILE/Fran Caffrey Expand

Close

Tayto Park owner Raymond Coyle. Picture: Arthur Carron

Tayto Park owner Raymond Coyle. Picture: Arthur Carron

Ray Coyle at the Tayto factory in Kilbrew, Ashbourne, Co Meath, back in 2008. Photo: NEWSFILE/Fran Caffrey

Ray Coyle at the Tayto factory in Kilbrew, Ashbourne, Co Meath, back in 2008. Photo: NEWSFILE/Fran Caffrey

/

Tayto Park owner Raymond Coyle. Picture: Arthur Carron

John Mulligan Twitter Email

IT was on a crisp morning nearly 14 years ago that ‘Mr Tayto’ Ray Coyle relayed his dream to establish a theme park in Co Meath.

In late 2008, as the winter sun cast golden light over Ashbourne’s hinterland, he stood outside the Tayto factory and pointed to the fields across from the entrance.

Related topics

More On Meath news

Most Watched

Privacy