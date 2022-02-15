The Tayto name will be gone, but Ray Coyle vows he has no plans to sell his theme park

IT was on a crisp morning nearly 14 years ago that ‘Mr Tayto’ Ray Coyle relayed his dream to establish a theme park in Co Meath.

In late 2008, as the winter sun cast golden light over Ashbourne’s hinterland, he stood outside the Tayto factory and pointed to the fields across from the entrance.

That, he told me at the time, will be home to Tayto Park.

Back then, he had a herd of 250 bison roaming the land. A Native American-themed park, he said, would feature totem poles, an artificial lake, visitor centre and exotic animals.

Afterwards, families would be able to wander over from the park to the Tayto factory to see Ireland’s most famous crisps being made.

The financial crisis was getting into full swing and I thought he was nuts.

But that’s why I’m still here writing about what Ray Coyle did.

Fast-forward to 2022 and his park is still going strong after what has been, quite aptly, a roller-coaster ride.

He has pumped tens of millions of euro into the ambitious project and is continuing to expand what has been a major commercial success.

It didn’t end up being a Native American-style park, but Tayto Park is firmly positioned as one of Ireland’s biggest attractions.

However, it emerged yesterday that the Tayto name will cease to adorn the park outside Ashbourne from the end of this year.

It will also see the end of a decades-long association between the park’s founder, Mr Coyle, and Tayto.

No new name has yet been announced for the park, and it is believed that no new sponsor has yet been lined up.

Tayto is owned by Germany’s Intersnack, which also owns many well-known brands such as KP, Hunky Dorys, Skips and Hula-Hoops.

Mr Coyle (70) has insisted he is not selling the park, which became an unlikely success for the veteran entrepreneur – more than five million people have passed through its gates in the past 12 years.

However, he said yesterday that it was time to rename the park to “better reflect the exciting rides, attractions and zoo that are coming over the next few years”.

“I am delighted to have aligned with one of the most iconic Irish brands, so successfully, for over a decade,” Mr Coyle said.

“Our partnership with Tayto Snacks has helped to create one of Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions in little over 12 years.

“We have decided that in order to expand and meet our ambitious targets for the park, now is the opportune time to rename it.”

John O’Connor, the managing director of Tayto Snacks, said the firm was “immensely proud” of its sponsorship of the park over the last decade.

Mr Coyle said €30m will be invested in the park over the next two years.

Speaking to the Irish Independent yesterday, he declined to elaborate on the plans, but insisted a sale of the business is not on the cards.

“I have no intention of selling the park, and we’re looking forward to making a big announcement in three weeks’ time,” he said.

Tayto Park features a host of attractions as well as its Viking Voyage water ride.

In 2019 – before the pandemic struck – it made a €2m profit on turnover of €18.8m.

In 2015 – the year its Cú Chulainn roller-coaster opened – 700,000 people visited Tayto Park. In 2018, the figure had slipped to just over 600,000.

When Mr Coyle talked about his planned park in 2008, he had hoped to attract at least 60,000 visitors a year.

Tens of millions of euro have been invested in Tayto Park, and its long association with the Tayto brand has been a strong marketing tool.

“You don’t open an amenity park in October, in the depths of winter, and when I think about it, it was in the middle of a recession too,” Mr Coyle told the Sunday Independent in 2020.

“People didn’t start to come until 2011 and it was a worrying time. But things did pick up in 2011.”

Mr Coyle started his working life as a potato farmer. He famously raffled off 280 acres of land in 1982 in order to pay back money owed to banks as his business struggled.

He founded his Largo Foods in 1982 and it grew to own brands including Hunky Dorys.

Bulmers maker C&C owned the Tayto brand, and Largo Foods was making the iconic crisp brand on contract for it.

C&C decided to put Tayto up for sale, and in 2006 Largo Foods emerged as the winning bidder.

Mr Coyle even went on to sell Tayto crisps in Libya, having teamed up with a Libyan national who had lived in Ireland for years.

An 80,000 square foot factory in the suburbs of Tripoli was built in 2008 and Mr Coyle stumped up about €2m for the project.

It produced Tayto products for three years, and even became briefly profitable before the country was torn apart by civil war in 2011.

It had been a rare misstep for the entrepreneur, who at that stage was already easing back on his control of Largo Foods. He sold an initial 15pc stake in Largo to Intersnack in 2007 for €15m.

He later sold a further stake in the business to the German firm, and in 2015 sold his final 25pc holding in Largo to Intersnack. He stepped down as chairman of Largo Foods in 2016.