| 0.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The Taliban wanted to kill us and get revenge. It was terrifying,’ – the Afghan women judges given refuge in Ireland

Zahra Haidari is building a new life for her family, writes Shane Phelan

Zahra Haidari was a judge in Afghanistan, but she fled when a Taliban death squad came looking for her. She now lives in Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Zahra Haidari was a judge in Afghanistan, but she fled when a Taliban death squad came looking for her. She now lives in Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Zahra Haidari was a judge in Afghanistan, but she fled when a Taliban death squad came looking for her. She now lives in Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Zahra Haidari was a judge in Afghanistan, but she fled when a Taliban death squad came looking for her. She now lives in Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Within days of the Taliban seizing control of her province, a death squad arrived at the home of Judge Zahra Haidari.

She already knew of four colleagues who had been murdered by the Islamist militant group. Now they were coming for her.

Related topics

More On Taliban

Most Watched

Privacy