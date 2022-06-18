| 9.6°C Dublin

The surprising personal data held on you: ‘The hospital note said I was cosmetically poor’

From doctors’ conversations to Alexa recordings and a shameful parking record – the surprising information Kevin Doyle and a team of Irish Independent journalists found out about themselves when they requested their data

Eoghan Moloney, Kevin Doyle, Amy Molloy and Gabija Gataveckaite. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand

Kevin Doyle

Here are 10 stories collated from myself and my colleagues on the type of information that is held on us: (KD) — Kevin Doyle; (GG) — Gabija Gataveckaite; (AM) — Amy Molloy; (EM) — Eoghan Moloney.

My mother thought about leaving me to be cross eyed — (KD)

My medical history is not complicated — but the HSE has hundreds of pages of mostly handwritten notes on me. There was an eye operation at the age of four, appendicitis when I was 12, a broken nose that needed ‘manipulation’ at the age of 16.

