| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The surprising personal data held on you: ‘The hospital note said I was cosmetically poor’

From Netflix to the HSE, private companies and public bodies have a mine of personal information about individuals. So how can we find what data they hold on us? Kevin Doyle and a team of Irish Independent reporters tried to find out

Digital privacy illustration by Shane Mc Intyre Expand
Eoghan Moloney, Kevin Doyle, Amy Molloy and Gabija Gataveckaite. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
A data subject request to Amazon resulted in them sending Kevin Doyle 363 recordings from his 'Alexa' Expand
Wexford County Council were able to provide Amy Molloy with details of her parking fines dating back to when she got her car in 2014 Expand

Close

Digital privacy illustration by Shane Mc Intyre

Digital privacy illustration by Shane Mc Intyre

Eoghan Moloney, Kevin Doyle, Amy Molloy and Gabija Gataveckaite. Photo by Frank McGrath

Eoghan Moloney, Kevin Doyle, Amy Molloy and Gabija Gataveckaite. Photo by Frank McGrath

A data subject request to Amazon resulted in them sending Kevin Doyle 363 recordings from his 'Alexa'

A data subject request to Amazon resulted in them sending Kevin Doyle 363 recordings from his 'Alexa'

Wexford County Council were able to provide Amy Molloy with details of her parking fines dating back to when she got her car in 2014

Wexford County Council were able to provide Amy Molloy with details of her parking fines dating back to when she got her car in 2014

/

Digital privacy illustration by Shane Mc Intyre

Kevin Doyle Twitter Email

The bank was “extremely anxious”. I would have been too — but they never told me. While I was paying Ulster Bank tens of thousands of euro over the past four years for my mortgage, they never actually had the deeds to the house. Or at least that’s what they told the Legal Service Regulatory Authority (LSRA).

It was only after getting a dump of documents that I stumbled across a letter from last September showing the rows over my house that were secretly taking place behind my back.

Most Watched

Privacy