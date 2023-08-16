‘The stress is killing me’ – Over 180 creches close down since start of 2022, despite major state investment

Despite the figures, the rate of closures has ‘slowed dramatically’, Department of Children claims – but childcare providers say the core funding scheme is not working

Federation of Early Childhood Providers, says sector is in crisis and still underfunded despite the investment. Photo: Stock image

More than 180 creches have closed since the start of last year despite the launch of a major government investment programme to transform the childcare sector.

A total of 141 shut their doors in 2022, and another 42 this year up to June, according to figures supplied by the Department of Children.

But the data show the rate at which providers are shutting down has slowed dramatically since the launch of the €287m “core funding scheme”, which was signed off by the Government in 2021.

During the same timeframe, 101 new services have opened.

Core funding is a payment to providers of early-learning and care and school-age childcare designed to improve affordability for parents through a fee freeze. It means higher legally binding pay rates for staff and aims to improved sustainability and stability for services.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman’s department released the figures as a childcare providers group claimed that 122 creche owners out of its 1,400 membership in a survey said they planned to close in June this year.

Elaine Dunne, chairperson of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, claims the sector is in crisis and is still underfunded despite the government investment.

The providers are planning to shut for three days from September 26 to 28 in protest the government plan.

Early-years services may close down because a business is not financially sustainable but could also be due to retirement or providers taking up new jobs.

A department spokesperson said data on closures from Tusla do not support the federation’s claims.

The official figures supplied to the Irish Independent show the rate of closures has slowed considerably since 2019.

There were 196 closures in 2019, 197 in 2020, 141 in 2021, while another 141 providers shut their doors last year. So far, there have been 42 closures this year.

At the same time, the rate at which new early-years services have opened has been relatively stable.

There were 93 openings in 2019, 91 in 2020, 65 in 2021, 83 last year and 18 so far this year.

The closures represent about 3pc of all providers based on an estimated 4,500 providers operating in the sector.

A department statement said the closure of a service is required by law to be reported to Tusla.

It said the most recent data show the number of service closures in the year to date is lower than in any of the previous five years for the same period.

However, Ms Dunne claimed some of the providers who have shut down have not yet informed Tusla of their decision.

A member of the federation provided a list of more than 42 providers it said had confirmed they closed in June this year. It said many are in business for over 10 years.

Under the terms of the scheme, childcare providers cannot increase their fees beyond levels in September 2021.

Ms Dunne said many small and medium-sized services kept their fees at 2017 levels, while larger services may have increased their fees up to 2021 just before they joined the scheme.

“I’ve heard of another provider in Naas that is closing at the end of August,” she said. “Parents have been ringing around other creches that are full so there are no places available. They decided to close because core funding wasn’t enough and were struggling with burnout.”

Ms Dunne said the government scheme for September this year amounts to an extra three cents per child, and two cents for school-aged services.

A department spokesperson confirmed the rate for early-learning and care places will rise by three cent per child per hour from September and school-age childcare by two cents an hour.

In addition, she said €7.2m has been allocated for “smaller and sessional” services. This includes a flat rate of €4,075 for all sessional-only services, which will benefit around 1,700 services.

She said the fee freeze was announced on budget day in 2021 and was set for a date in the past to ensure services did not increase fees in anticipation of the freeze.

Core funding was €259m in year one, and the budget will increase by 11pc to €287m in year two.

Amanda Spiteri, who runs Ray of Sunshine creches in Wicklow, Wexford and Cork, said she is thinking about pulling out of core funding and may have to increase fees if this happens.

“We’re just scrambling to make ends meet,” she said. She added that the rates per child had not risen much, but providers face another pay rise for staff following talks on an employment regulation order currently under way.

“I started this business from my living room when I was a single mum on rent allowance. I’m not going to let it go lightly.”

Tina Sherlock, who plans to close her Little Paradise Creche in Frankfield, Cork, after 12 years in business, says the decision is mainly due to a staff shortages and stress. She did not sign up to the core funding scheme. “I don’t want to give up but the stress is killing me. There are so many rules and regulations”