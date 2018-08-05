Six malnourished dogs have been rescued from a man who had himself claimed to be a rescuer.

'The state of these dogs has sickened me to the core' - Six malnourished huskies rescued from man who claimed to be a rescuer

That’s according to Andy Cullen of Dublin Husky Rescue (DHR) who said that the “absolute state of these dogs has sickened me to the core.”

DHR, which is a registered charity, says they are asked to take in and re-home 250-300 huskies a year.

“We are called Dublin Husky Rescue but we take huskies from all 32 counties,” he explained.

He says he is often contacted by dog pounds who come across cruelty cases and last week he was asked to take an underweight 7 month old husky, christened Ronin, from one of the pounds.

“He has an open wound on his neck from an embedded collar. It was put on him when he was smaller and as he grew the collar ate into his neck.”

Credit: Ciara Wilkinson

He took him to the vets where he was put under anaesthetic to have his wounds assessed and cleaned.

“It looks like he can't be stitched and his open wounds will have to be cleaned and dressed on a daily basis. Hopefully this pup will make a full recovery.”

Despite the neglect he has suffered, and weighing 14kg when he should be 19-20kg, Andy said, “he is super friendly, his tail is always waggling when he sees you and that is upsetting because I am human, just like the person who did this to him.”

Similarly the six huskies rescued from “a man who had decided to rescue them but then decided to breed from them,” are also underweight.

Credit: Ciara Wilkinson

They are about 14.5 kgs and they should be 24-24kg “but they are also so friendly.”

He said the dogs had “half inch nails, spines and hips exposed beyond belief, damaged eyes and all have diarrhoea like I've never seen before.”

He said the man they were with had, “called himself a rescuer ‘cause he took Huskies in but then proceeded to breed them and sell the pups for €300 each.

The dogs have all received veterinary care and are improving. It is understood that the ISPCA has been informed and a prosecution is possible.

Online Editors