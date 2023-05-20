‘The sound of his motorbike has been silenced, to be heard no more,’ mourners remember motorbike enthusiast who died in collison

The coffin of Seanie Reilly is brought to St Mary's Church in Drumlish, Co Longford

A motorcyclist who died following a crash in Co Longford last week has been remembered as a “true gentleman” and a man whose smile “could turn any wet day into sunshine”.

Father-of-four Seanie Reilly died following a two-vehicle collision at Esker South, Ballinalee, Co Longford, last Saturday afternoon.

Large numbers of mourners brought the north Longford village of Drumlish to a standstill today to remember the much loved and respected motorbike enthusiast.

Dozens of motorcyclists from Mr Reilly’s beloved Devils Disciples Motorcycle Club and beyond led the funeral procession into St Mary’s Church for a service that was as unique as it was befitting of the Longford man’s persona.

Dozens of sympathisers stood solemnly outside as Mr Reilly’s coffin, draped in his own motorcycle club’s flag was led into the church.

Inside, chief celebrant Fr Bernard Hogan empathised with Mr Reilly’s wife Sinead and family, saying the tragic events of seven days earlier had cast a deep shadow over the local community.

“Seanie was a biker and loved the thrill and freedom that came with that,” he said.

“When Seanie set out on his motorbike last Saturday to help a friend, little did know how his journey would end.

“Sinead and family would not be prepared for the devastating news that was to follow.

“The sense of shock and loss that filled the pages of social media over the past week from family, bikers, associates, neighbours and friends all expressing their sense of shock and loss at how Seanie had made his final journey and the sound of his motorbike silenced, to be heard no more.”

Fr Hogan also told of how various social media platforms had been flooded with tributes in the days since, messages which illustrated Mr Reilly’s warm and affable character.

“The tributes paid online testified to that,” he said.

“Some of the relevant quotes from his peers and friends speak of a true gentleman, a gentle giant with a willingness to help others and a smile that would turn any wet day into sunshine.”

Symbols indicative of those sentiments were brought to the altar close family members. They included a helmet, exemplifying Mr Reilly’s passion for motorbikes, family photographs and a cup of tea, referencing the auto electrician specialist’s genial nature.

In a moving eulogy, his long-time friend and Devils Disciples Motorycle Club member, BA spoke of a man who, together with his wife Sinead, dedicated his life to helping others, most typically through his involvement with Longford Food Bank.

“They loved and had pride in their community and invited untold numbers of people into their home for food and shelter,” he said.

“It occurred to me then that it was this trait that played no small part in the makings of this man, a man of such physical presence.

“He loved his family, he doted on his children and was very proud of them.

“He was loved by everyone whose lives he touched. Seanie (Bull) Reilly lives in our hearts now and I am lucky to have met, he was my friend and I will miss him.”

Following the funeral mass, a large convoy of motorcycles led Mr Reilly’s hearse to Longford’s Ballymacormack Cemetery for burial.

The late Mr Reilly is survived by his wife Sinead, sons Darragh, Darwin and Peter, daughter Katie.