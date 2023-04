The Snapper at 30: ‘You forget how much darkness there was in it’

The film felt groundbreaking in 1993, but a warning before a recent repeat on RTÉ shows how much we have moved on — as even its stars and creator admit

Tina Kellegher as Sharon Curley with her baby (Aisling Conlan) in The Snapper

Tanya Sweeney Sat 15 Apr 2023 at 03:30