The Snapper at 30: ‘You forget how much darkness there was in it’

There are some things in Ireland you can set your watch by, and one of them is the cheerful chorus on social media whenever repeats of The Snapper air on TV.

Thirty years after its Irish premiere in April 1993, the film — written by Roddy Doyle and directed by Stephen Frears — still holds a central place in the public’s affections. Quotes have embedded themselves in the general lexicon. Most fans could tell you the weight of Sharon Curley’s baby (7lb 12oz) without hesitation.

The woman who played newborn Georgina all those years ago, Aisling Conlan, only realised how dear the movie is to Irish people well after the fact. “When I came home [from living in Dubai, aged nine] people were talking about this movie and my dad said, ‘Oh, you were the baby’ but it didn’t really register how significant of a cult Irish film it was until I was in my teenage years,” she told RTÉ in 2016. “It’s only as I’ve got older I’ve really realised how many people are sentimental about the movie and what it means to people.”

The novel that the film was based on was published in 1993 and was the second novel in Roddy Doyle’s Barrytown Trilogy. The first, The Commitments, had been adapted into a movie by Alan Parker and released to acclaim in 1991. (One is a companion piece to the other, although the surname Rabbitte was changed to Curley in the second film, as 20th Century Fox owned the rights to the Rabbitte name thanks to The Commitments).

The Snapper follows the journey of Sharon Curley as she finds herself unexpectedly pregnant at 20 and attempting to find an element of agency in her new circumstances. To a lesser extent, it also charts the journey of her father Dessie (Colm Meaney), who finds himself in full protective mode of his family and daughter in the face of neighbourly disapproval.

Frears has called The Snapper the best film he has ever made “because its heart is bigger than anything else”.

“I think everyone felt there was something special there, and we’d already known there was a great reaction to the Barrytown trilogy,” says Tina Kellegher, the actress who played Sharon. “The public loved the novels, so it felt very positive, that would amount to a good film in the heel of the hunt. We felt we had a little gem.

“People would in time insist that people watch The Snapper to get a sense of Ireland as it was, away from the begosh and begorrah. People looked at it and went ‘Yep, this is the buzz that we like now. We’re more confident and we’re going with it’.”

Yet while some things resolutely stay the same, a lot can happen in 30 years. The film was a perceptive and vivid portrayal of a changing Ireland, and one in which the ‘shame’ of being an unmarried mother was being dismantled. Just as the world and Ireland have changed, so too have conversations around The Snapper. Before a repeat broadcast last week, RTÉ’s continuity announcer told viewers: “Just to remind you this movie is set in a different time and highlights attitudes that some might find upsetting.”

In more recent years, the plot — in which a woman becomes pregnant after a blackout-drunk encounter with an older, ostensibly more sober neighbour — has been re-examined. This scene is now regarded as rape. Viewers post-MeToo, are more prepared to articulate what the encounter was.

Although the scene reads as slightly more ambivalent in the novel than it does in Frears’ movie, recent conversations have shed an entirely different light on a novel previously regarded by the Irish public with no shortage of cuddly affection.

I asked Doyle about this in a 2021 interview. “So much has changed since 1986, when I started writing The Snapper,” he said. “The legislation on rape is clearer today. As the writer [if I wrote it today], I’d make sure that the sex was consensual, that it wasn’t open to doubt. The novel is about a woman taking ownership of her own story; that wouldn’t change.”

Kellegher isn’t surprised by the controversy. “When we shot it, it wouldn’t have been spoken about the same way, and it’s quite obvious first and foremost that it was rape, and secondly even worse, it was a man who was the father of her friends who took advantage of that situation,” she says. “During shooting it was apparent to us what had happened, but people weren’t talking about it. It’s great we’ve moved on from then.”

At the time, and after the success of The Commitments, there was plenty of interest in Doyle’s second adaptation within Dublin’s acting community. Their fate was in the hands of British casting director Leo Davis, a frequent collaborator with Frears.

“I just remember my first week just being so excited about the talent,” she says. “Dublin was just this huge talent pool. It was almost like a Sherlock Holmes situation because in those days actors didn’t have a CV, never mind a photograph. I had to go to the Flowing Tide [a pub next to the Abbey Theatre] and find an actor in there. I went to see a few plays in the Abbey and Gate. At some point, Stephen came over and I introduced him to all these fantastic people.”

Kellegher remembers the noise around the project within acting circles. “Everyone was talking about it because there was so little filming happening and it was the gig everyone was desperately hoping for,” she recalls.

“I was doing a play called The Streets of Dublin with Rosaleen Linehan at the Tivoli. I’d read Roddy’s novel, and I felt I understood how Sharon ticked.”

Colm Meaney, playing Sharon’s father Dessie, was a ‘shoo-in’ after his star turn as the patriarch in The Commitments. “In my vain way, I’d like to have discovered an actor for the role, but only because every casting director wants to do something new,” Davis says.

In a film with a largely untested cast, Pat Laffan, who played George Burgess, was among the more established talents. As it happened, he had been a mentor to Meaney at the Abbey Theatre School.

“I had to find actors who cover range, and even though I’d never met Pat Laffan, I’d heard about him,” Davis recalls. “He was an incredible actor — he could kind of play anything, and be both charming and creepy, I guess.”

Davis had already encountered a number of Irish actors at her local theatre, the Tricycle in Kilburn, northwest London. Among them was Kellegher.

Part of Davis’s job was to find a group of high-energy actresses who could bond well. “They had to be funny, and actresses that Stephen wouldn’t just like but be entertained by, that could create this camaraderie,” she says.

Fionnuala Murphy and Karen Woodley were performing in a show, Silverlands at the Peacock Theatre, which is where Davis spotted them.

Murphy recalls being invited to an audition in a building on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay: “I remember Leo Davis saying at the time that Stephen was looking for a redhead. He said to me, ‘I know nothing about Dublin girls and what they do, so you’ll have to convince me that you can play the part’.

“I related to the script, as a young Dublin woman,” she adds. “When I went out in my late teens and early 20s, we’d be in these big groups and we’d go to pubs like the Daniel O’Connell and have the banter. Roddy really captures it but ramps it up to another level. It’s like real life, but clearer and sharper.”

In the end, Sharon’s three best friends Jackie (Fionnuala Murphy), Mary (Deirdre O’Brien) and Yvonne (Karen Woodley, who died in 2020) created the perfect, bawdy chemistry.

Even before Silverlands, Murphy had met Woodley via the Dublin Youth Theatre. “I’d known Karen socially for a long, long time,” she says. “Same with Tina. It was so great to be in scenes with her, just having a laugh and having the banter.”

Kellegher adds: “It can be cliché to say it, but The Snapper was hard work, long days, but everyone was really happy to be there. The girls were brilliant, and it was a happy set, where you know you’re working with great material. Stephen had a really happy, positive energy and he listened to everyone’s input, to a point. It makes it a very positive experience.”

Job done on rounding out the cast, it was then time for everyone to explore their character.

“Sharon was little bit removed from her friends — they were all kind of on it with boyfriends and being a bit more confident. She wasn’t as streetwise as the other girls,” says Kellegher. “All the answers were in the writing, and it was up to me to be as truthful and honest to the writing as I could be.”

“Stephen wanted a sense that Jackie had Sharon’s back,” Murphy says. “Early on, when the girls are trying to find out what happened to Sharon and who the dad is, they were careful to show Jackie as the first to back off and be the first to say, ‘Well done, Sharon’.”

The pub scenes with Sharon and her friends were quietly radical, featuring as they did young Irish women who spoke unapologetically about sex and relationships — a rarity on-screen in those days.

“[Frears] gave us a lot of scenes where you had to just go for it,” Murphy says. “He was very clear and upfront about how he thought things were going, but he also told us to go and enjoy ourselves and have as much fun as we possibly could. Of course, the story kind of goes downhill from being a light-hearted friendship and suddenly gets very bitchy and dark. You forget how much darkness there was in it.”

Where The Commitments had a slightly darker, gritty palette, The Snapper was intended to be a more colourful and brighter-looking production. Costume designer Consolata Boyle has worked with Frears on a number of occasions (she has been Oscar-nominated for her work on three of his features), and The Snapper was one of their earliest collaborations.

“He really trusts you to come up with the goods and that is both a blessing and a curse,” she laughs. “The thing I realised was that it was about Ireland at a certain point in our history when things were vastly changing, and there was a lot of upheaval. I wanted to reflect that [with the costumes] as much as I could, without overburdening the costumes with too much information, as that can be counterproductive.”

The various heads of department worked ‘incredibly closely’ together to create what Boyle calls a “very real” world. To make the Curleys’ lives look believable, a lot of research, buying and stitchwork was involved, even though it looks natural and effortless.

“I was creating an aura through the colour and through the shapes that were very, very particular to that era in Dublin,” she says. “There were a lot of blues, reds, rich colours like yellow. It was almost like a counterpoint to, at some points, the seriousness of what was going on [in the story]. Even when there were serious things happening, there was still a certain kind of energy and vibrance and wit.”

With a modest TV-sized budget (it was produced by BBC Films and broadcast on BBC Two before getting a cinema release), the 30-day shoot took place largely around Raheny, Kilbarrack, Ballybough and Dún Laoghaire. Doyle, who worked as a teacher in Greendale Community School in Kilbarrack, could literally walk around the corner to the set.

“One place I remember very clearly was the social welfare office where we filmed the one scene where we are queueing up for our social welfare payments,” Murphy recalls. “That was actually the office where I used to sign on in between acting jobs.”

The film aired as part of the Screen Two series on BBC2, but found its way to the Cannes Film Festival in 1993. Critics across the world warmed to the film, with a handful of American newspapers placing it in their end-of-year Top 10s (in the US and Canada, the film grossed $3.3m at the box office). Critic Roger Ebert said: “The Snapper sees its characters with warmth and acceptance, and earns its laughs by being wise about human nature.”

“I remember from reviews in Ireland that there was very strong support,” says Pat Brereton, professor at DCU’s School of Communications. “Even though there was a sense that [Englishman] Stephen Frears was wearing the green jersey, this came across as a film of our own, and one that was able to compete with the best of them. Even though Frears was an outside director, he was able to capture that nuance because of Roddy’s great script.”

Kellegher recalls the aftermath with amusement. “I remember being at the British Comedy Awards and people there were all, ‘Oh, you’re not like that girl on the checkout at all’,” she says. “I think people assumed it was like a docu-drama, and that I did in fact work as a checkout girl.

“I remember being at a party at the Cannes Film Festival and Alan Parker came over and said, ‘You’re being very kind of cool. This isn’t really blowing you away or anything.’

“I was never all that concerned about going to Hollywood or anything, maybe because I thought, ‘Well, I don’t like the look of Hollywood’. I didn’t want to conform to the idea that you had look perfect or anything. And first and foremost, I’m a homebird.”

Yet in the longer term, Sharon has remained a constant in Kellegher’s life.

“I would never feel anything but positivity about Sharon and the whole experience,” she says. “People often tell us lovely stories, especially people who were expecting themselves at the time, and the film has just given them so much joy.”

At the same time as the release of The Commitments and The Snapper, Italia ’90 and ‘Paddywood’ were helping to foster a new sense of cultural confidence in Irish people. They were soon proud of their identity and the way they spoke; on Dublin’s Northside, doubly so.

“It really captured a certain working-class ethos,” Brereton says. “I think it’s helped by an English director, because I’m thinking of [the influence of] people like Ken Loach and Mike Leigh who tackled class, race and gender in a very sophisticated way. We talk about that kitchen-sink drama realism, and we didn’t get into that until much later, because our mores and social realities changed a lot later. It’s a really important text that helped to push the dial, although they used humour in a very simplistic way. It was seen as doing a pretty good job in handling the issue in strongly Catholic Ireland.”

Why does he think The Snapper has captured the collective affections of Irish people as it has for the past 30 years?

“The humour and comedy encapsulates the nostalgic innocence we all want to identify with, and one that we don’t really have any more, which is part of the appeal,” he says. “It’s about this character taking control and finding her own self-actualisation. That has the sort of resonance that people can connect with across generations.”