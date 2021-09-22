‘The single most costly claim on an employer’ – Healthcare workers’ Covid claim for ten days leave for staff ‘would cost €377m’ HSE says

A claim for ten days leave for over 100,000 health staff to compensate them for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic would cost €377m, accord to the HSE.

In a new recommendation, the Labour Court notes that the employer said the claim was possibly “the single most costly claim ever served on a single employer”.

Chairman Kevin Foley noted that the HSE in its submission to the court asked it to have regard to the fact that the current public sector pay deals says there will be no “cost increasing claims for improvements in pay or conditions of employment” during the deal.

Mr Foley has recommended that the parties should make every effort possible to achieve clarity to address the claim “at the earliest opportunity” during the autumn period.

The subject of the recommendation is a claim for “10 days leave for everyone”.

However, the court notes that unions submitted that their claim “was not prescriptive”.

They emphasised that “recognition of either a financial or non-financial nature” has been a feature in other jurisdictions.

It says the staff panel of health sector trade unions sought special recognition for health care workers in respect of their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They argued that health care workers faced higher risks and have been required to provide critical interventions and display more adaptability than most others in society during the pandemic.

The HSE argued that it was “both prudent and appropriate” to wait for a government decision on their intention to deal with the matter later this autumn, up to the end of October.

It said given the potential cost factor involved, “appropriate consideration of any recognition measure can only take place in the context of wider budgetary considerations”.

The unions on the panel are the INMO, IMO, Siptu, Forsa, MLSA, Unite, Connect, and the voluntary hospital craft group.

“The claim before the court was described by the employer as being, possibly, the single most costly claim ever served on a single employer,” says the recommendation.

It says unions said the employer’s submission relating to the Building Momentum clause was the first time it raised any issue in relation to it.

The court notes the HSE values the claim as carrying a potential cost of €377m to the health service “without taking into account potential costs related to the means of implementation of a settlement”.

The HSE said the claim could not be considered outside the context of wider budgetary considerations, and in the context of potential implications for the wider health sector, wider public service, and the wider national picture.

Unions asserted that the estimated cost “is not reflecting the reality” of their position.

They also drew the court’s attention to statements from ministers supporting the proposal that special recognition should be given to health staff.

Health unions called for immediate talks following the recommendation.

They said some form of tangible recognition for healthcare workers’ contribution to the fight against Covid had taken the form of additional pay, annual leave or a bonus in other European countries.

“We welcome the Labour Court’s recommendation today,” said the chair of the staff panel of trade unions Tony Fitzpatrick.

"The Court recognised the 'extraordinary efforts of health workers throughout the pandemic'. They have called on all parties to 'make every effort possible' to begin 'effective engagement' to 'achieve clarity…at the earliest possible opportunity.'

"Trade unions are available to meet immediately to do exactly that.

“This is a simple matter of justice for our members. They have made incredible sacrifices and taken huge risks throughout the pandemic. It is time for the HSE and government to recognise their efforts meaningfully, as has been done in other countries across Europe."

