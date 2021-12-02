The show will go on as parents dive into ‘The Little Mermaid’ panto at the Gaiety Theatre

Pippa O'Connor and Brian Ormond with their children Louis and Ollie at this year’s Gaiety Panto PIC Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Asked to choose between a ‘panto or a playdate’, many parents made their feelings abundantly clear last night as they flocked to the Gaiety Theatre to see the curtain rise on its Christmas pantomime.

For many of the wide-eyed youngsters in attendance, who have missed so much during the pandemic, it was their first time ever at a panto and it was an experience that they are unlikely to ever forget.

Mermaid Panto at the Gaeity / Facebook

The trans-generational appeal of the show was evident in the age group of attendees and the excitement was palpable that an annual tradition that was denied last year was back with a bang.

From 6pm, ticket holders gathered outside the South King Street theatre for the opening night of Daryn Crosbie’s production of The Little Mermaid, which also marks the venue’s 150th anniversary.

Strict checks were in place with all attendees asked to show their Covid passes and ID upon entry.

Despite there being no legal requirement for it, many of the young children donned masks for the occasion as did all the adults.

The production had been a long time in the planning at the venue owned by Caroline Downey.

And given the uncertainty sparked by Nphet’s recommendation that parents should curb their youngsters’ activities, it was with no small sense of relief that the curtain rose on last night’s dazzling production.

The amount of work that had been poured into the show was evident, from the stunning graphics to the sprawling set design and beautifully-made costumes.

The show saw panto regular Ciara Lyons taking on the titular role of Ariel who falls in love with Prince Eric, aka the London-trained actor David Crowley.

Trying to put a spanner in the works was the evil octopus Emma Wigglesworth, who gave an amazing turn as Ursula.

But the loudest cheer of all came for Joe Conlon, who has played the role of the Gaiety Dame for more than ten years and clearly relished his return to the stage as Granny Haddock.

As usual, there was plenty of gags for both children and adults and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly even got a mention in what was a punchy and often hilarious script.

There was also a nod to the Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ involving Ariel’s sidekick Sebastian, aka Michael Joseph.

Despite the best laid-plans of evil Ursula and Vanessa the Temptress (Linzi Cowap), Ariel got the happy ending she desired with Prince Eric, much to the delight of the young audience, who roared their approval throughout.

There were also some splendid performances from the eternally-talented young troupe from the Billie Barry School.

At the end, the entire cast and crew got a well-deserved standing ovation from the audience, who took to their feet to show their appreciation for what had clearly been a labour of love for all involved.

Conlon also gave an empassioned speech about how hard the past 19 months had been for those in the live entertainment industry and called on the public to show its support for them.

“The Arts has suffered and suffered badly. But tonight, the glitter, the glam, the music has returned to this theatre,” he said, to huge cheers.

“We are creatives and we are creators; singers, dancers, actors and musicians. And this is what we do, this is who we are. We’re passionate about the arts and our careers. And this is our livelihood and no-one will ever take it from us.”

‘The Little Mermaid’ runs at the Gaiety Theatre until January 9, 2022.