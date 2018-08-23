Ticketmaster is looking to abolish printed tickets in Ireland in an effort to stop fans from being ripped off on secondary resale sites.

Ticketmaster is looking to abolish printed tickets in Ireland in an effort to stop fans from being ripped off on secondary resale sites.

The show may be over for printed tickets in crackdown on the touts

The company confirmed to the Irish Independent that it is considering issuing digital tickets as the only authorised way to gain entry to a concert or event.

"Digital ticketing is part of our core strategy going forward," said a spokesperson from Ticketmaster Ireland.

The move follows the company closing its own resale platforms, Seatwave and Get Me In, which had been criticised for facilitating online touting.

The initiative is being tried in the UK for the first time in October for DJ Four Tet's all-night shows at London's Brixton Academy. All tickets sold to this event will be tied to fans' mobile phones. The company has previously used this technology in the US for NFL matches.

"These gigs present the perfect opportunity to use the tools we have to restrict resale from the get-go and give full control back to the artist over their own show," said Ticketmaster UK's managing director, Andrew Parsons.

"Combining our Verified Fan technology with 100pc digital ticketing will guarantee that O2 Academy Brixton is packed with real fans, paying exactly what Four Tet wants them to pay."

Ticket touts have caused substantial frustration among Irish fans in recent times.

Tickets for Ireland's Grand Slam clash with England in March were being sold on resale sites for up to €5,000.

Ed Sheeran's shows at the 3Arena, Dublin, sold out within minutes in 2016 with tickets being resold for a huge mark-up on touting sites almost immediately.

However, for his concert in June, the British singer informed fans that tickets from second-hand sources would not be tolerated.

Last month, it was announced that anybody trying to resell tickets at above-face value can be brought to court under new laws to be introduced by the Government.

The legislation will also prohibit the use of bot software to purchase tickets in excess of the number permitted by event organisers.

Irish Independent