The serial fraudster, a bogus therapist and the trip to Lapland for vulnerable children that was never going to happen

A serial fraudster collected the passport details of vulnerable and disabled Irish children under the guise of preparing them for a bogus trip to Lapland.

Samantha Cookes has been deceiving people across the country for at least eight years, and got access to Irish children while posing as an additional needs therapist and au pair.

She has previously been convicted of fraud after posing as a surrogate mother for a British couple.

One Dublin mother has revealed how she was persuaded to sign over her consent for Cookes to take her eight-year-old daughter out of the country.

Earlier this month, VICE News reported that Cookes was Carrie Jade Williams. She said she was a woman with a terminal illness who was being sued for “being disabled” by her Airbnb guests.

But the 34-year-old British woman has adopted a number of different aliases over the years.

In 2016, Cookes was living in Glenageary, south Dublin, and posing as an occupational therapist called Lucy Fitzwilliams.

Lynn McDonald, a mother living near Tallaght, was one of a number of women who was introduced to Cookes and believed her to be an occupational therapist.

“She’s dangerous. Financially, but also emotionally. She leaves a trail of destruction wherever she goes. And nobody is doing anything about it,” Ms McDonald said.

Ms McDonald – who has two children, Ellie, who was eight at the time, and Daisy, who was three and has a life-limiting condition called Rett syndrome – said: “She’s so clever, she will take someone’s story and extract what she needs, and then use it to move forward

with them.

“She took our vulnerabilities, and exploited them.”

She offered to look after Daisy, Ms McDonald’s very ill daughter.

“She risked my child,” Ms McDonald said, expressing relief that she never agreed to that offer.

“But I did take her up on the offer of art therapy for my oldest, Ellie. That still bothers me.”

Ellie was one of a number of local children who believed they were going to Lapland.

Cookes conned parents into believing she was a millionaire who was using her wealth to take a number of Irish families on the trip of a lifetime at a dramatically reduced rate.

Emails between Ms McDonald and “Lucy” discuss a detailed itinerary including husky parks, reindeer farms, sled rides and a visit to Santa.

In her emails to families, Cookes said that she and her pastor “fiancé” did not yet “have charity status” for their venture. “So I cannot, (and as a Christian will not) take monetary funding. The prices we are asking for the trips are the prices we are paying,” Cookes wrote, claiming she would take donations for a refuge that she was running instead.

Daisy was very ill at the time and was in and out of hospital. Ms McDonald was worried that if she was in hospital with Daisy when the trip came around, Ellie would not be able to go.

“‘Lucy’ had a wonderful solution,” Ms McDonald said. “‘Lucy’ was going to take hold of Ellie’s passport. And ‘Lucy’ asked for my signature on these forms she had brought up. So I would basically be giving her my consent to bring Ellie abroad.

“Thankfully, it all came out before we got to that stage. But you can imagine how this has affected me so much.”

By the August bank holiday of 2016, “Lucy” had taken in so many families with the Lapland scam that she was due to be given a cheque for deposits worth €20,000. As well as the deposits, she wanted copies of everyone’s passports and their passport numbers.

But just before what would have been a major windfall for the fraudster, Cookes collapsed in a bookshop in Dún Laoghaire and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital.

While the collapse may have been genuine, around this time a number of women were becoming suspicious of “Lucy” and whether she was all that she claimed to be. Shortly after that she fled.

Several women reported Cookes to their local gardaí.

“When it all came out, the police were involved,” Ms McDonald said.

The family had serious anxiety about the fact they invited this stranger into their lives. They took measures to increase the security on their house, which was in an isolated area.

“I was terrified,” Ms McDonald said. “Terrified.” She said that even six years on, the incident has destroyed her trust in people.

A Garda spokesperson said that there were a “number” of prosecutions before the courts in 2019 relating to this individual.

“Court proceedings are a matter for the Courts Service of Ireland. An Garda Síochána does not comment on or verify details on persons of interest,” they said.

Previously, Cookes was handed a 14-week suspended sentence at the district court in Fermoy in 2019 after posing as a clinical child psychologist and persuading a family to pay her more than €800 for a report, with a view to getting their daughter a special needs assistant.

The court heard at the time that Cookes also stole a combined total of €1,400 from four different people in 2016.

In 2011, Cookes was convicted of defrauding a British couple of their savings by posing as a surrogate. She received a suspended sentence.

During the case, it was claimed that Cookes was suffering from psychiatric problems having lost a baby to cot death in 2008.

Earlier this year, Cookes was in Kenmare under the alias Carrie Jade Williams or Jade Williams.

This is the last known alias that Cookes used, and the one under which things would finally unravel for her.

She used the alias to build a national and international profile as a writer and disability advocate.

According to “Carrie”, she had received a devastating diagnosis of Huntington’s disease about three years ago. She has been interviewed about her disability and her activism by local, national and international media.

She claimed that after her diagnosis, she lost her voice and had to speak with the assistance of an eye-gaze board. She then claimed that she had been able to recover her speech, while also developing her own assistive technology. She has made contradictory claims about this technology.

She presented herself as a disability rights activist, published novelist and Netflix-commissioned screenwriter. She has won an Irish writing residency, and a prestigious essay competition in the Financial Times. She was stripped of her prize after evidence began circulating online that she was a fraudster.

Cookes has dragged two former landlords through the Residential Tenancies Board dispute process, despite the fact she did so under a false name.

Cookes also started renting out an apartment in Kenmare last March under the alias Carrie Jade Williams. “I thought I had met a nun,” said Tim Hourigan, her landlord. “I thought she was the best tenant, I thought I was made.”

Mr Hourigan recently learned that his property on Airbnb was being sub-let, under the name Jade Williams. Cookes is now taking Mr Hourigan through a dispute resolution process with the Residential Tenancies Board, under a fake name.

Cookes brought another former Kerry landlord through the same process, also under a fake name. The RTB said it does not comment on individual cases.

Cookes was a running a TikTok account, where she posed as disability advocate “Carrie” and spoke about her terminal illness.

Last summer, she posted a video where she claimed she was being sued for a “life-changing amount of money” by guests who had stayed at her Airbnb in Kenmare.

As the Airbnb story continued to spread, some people from “Carrie’s” past recognised her as Cookes.

A WhatsApp group has now been set up of about 16 people who have all been victims of Cookes’s deceptions. The majority of them are based in Ireland.

The group is determined to raise Cookes’s profile, to avoid the same thing happening to anyone else.

“Nothing will ever compensate for the damage that she did,” Ms McDonald said. “Six years later, it’s still affecting me. I’m still nervous, keeping an extra eye around.”

After it was claimed online that Cookes and Williams were the same person, a statement emerged in Williams’s name rejecting the claims. It claimed that Cookes was her sister. It made vague references to her “sister” having mental health problems, and made threats to sue for defamation.

The Irish Independent got in touch with Cookes and put a number of questions to her about the claims she had made as Carrie Jade Williams. Cookes claimed multiple times that her solicitor would be in contact with the paper. No correspondence arrived.

Ms Williams was also asked a number of times to provide contact information for her solicitor, but declined to do so.

Cookes did not respond to queries about her activities as Lucy Fitzwilliams, including working as an au pair and a therapist for children with additional needs.