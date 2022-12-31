| 6.2°C Dublin

The serial fraudster, a bogus therapist and the trip to Lapland for vulnerable children that was never going to happen

British woman had been deceiving people across the country for years under various aliases, exploiting families for financial gain

Samantha Cookes has been deceiving people for years and has adopted a number of different aliases Expand

Ellen Coyne

A serial fraudster collected the passport details of vulnerable and disabled Irish children under the guise of preparing them for a bogus trip to Lapland.

Samantha Cookes has been deceiving people across the country for at least eight years, and got access to Irish children while posing as an additional needs therapist and au pair.

