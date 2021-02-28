'The rules are different now, you have to adapt' - Dylan McGrath

Dylan McGrath spent years battling chronic back pain, which he says has given him a steely resilience in one of the toughest years for the restaurant industry.

The Michelin-star chef believes there is no room for ego in tough times.

"Maybe when I was younger I probably was guilty of that stuff, but what is ego? Ego is who you think you are. And who do I think I am? I'm just a chef who is prepared to adapt to the circumstances."

In lockdown, McGrath has launched a new Fade Street Social At Home delivery and pick-up service. "There is the very 'precious' and high-end side of the business," he says. "I have done that and I can again, but in the meantime it's about living in the day.

"You have to realise the rules are different now. Youw have to get out of your own way.

"When the world changes, you have to adapt - and I have done it a few times."

Describing the restaurant industry as "on life support", he says people are struggling, "but we can all see the light. We know there is an end to this."

On his personal experience of lockdown, he said: "I had a head start on everyone else because I had dealt with the huge issues regarding my back. I've been isolated for two years so I had to get used to my own company. By the time this year kicked in, I had been doing it a really long time.

"It's about routine, keeping a very positive mindset, getting up in the morning and trying to not let fear draw you in. I don't let all that crazy conversation about the virus and the new strain get into my head. I'm aware of it but I don't allow all that stuff in because I think it's so much more important as an entrepreneur to stay positive. It's nearly like a choice. Get up, go for a walk and clear your head. If you are sitting, living in fear listening to the news all the time, it's not good. I just wouldn't do it."

Restaurants are having to change with the pandemic to survive. He says dishes on his set menu are 90pc cooked by his chefs, then finished by the customer.

"We have put together a number of choices which you can't achieve in a domestic kitchen.

"My restaurants won't be takeaway forever. I'm optimistic this will end this summer. When people get out they are going to want to go mad. They are going to have fun again and appreciate everything more.

"One thing this will do for a lot of people is give us gratitude for all the good things in life."

