A Navan teenager who fell to his death during a family holiday in Spain has been remembered as a talented young man full of life and promise, and the Roy Keane of his county.

A Navan teenager who fell to his death during a family holiday in Spain has been remembered as a talented young man full of life and promise, and the Roy Keane of his county.

'The Roy Keane of Meath' - Mikey Leddy (15) laid to rest after Lanzarote tragedy

Mikey Leddy (15) was on holiday in Lanzarote with his parents Aisling and Damien when tragedy struck in the early hours of Monday last week in Puerto del Carmen.

He suffered a serious head injury after falling from a wall.

Emergency services were called to the Avenida de las Playas resort and he was brought to the Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in Las Palmas.

He died the following day.

Mikey had three siblings, Corey, Jack and Daniel.

Mikey Leddy was a talented footballer

The family live at Beaufort Place in the Co Meath town.

St. Mary's Church in Navan was full to capacity as family, neighbours and friends gathered to pray at his funeral today.

Members of the Navan O’Mahonys, Duleek Bellewstown and Naomh Colmcille GAA clubs formed a guard of honour as Mikey’s coffin was driven up the avenue to the church.

Symbols brought to the altar all represented Mikey’s passion for sport and his talents on the pitch.

There was a jersey from Navan O’Mahony’s GAA club, a jersey from Johnstown FC, a Spirit of the Final award presented to Mikey in 2015, and an award for being top goal scorer during the 2017 Under 14 premier league.

A poem in Mikey’s memory was also read to the mourners. Again it's focus was on his sporting prowess.

“Remember not the tragedy, the sadness or the sense of waste, but the one you used to be,” it said.

The poem painted of picture of young Mikey with a cheeky smile, and being a team’s golden boy.

“The strength and the skill. The quick and dancing feet. The thunderous right foot. The champion on the pitch, you stood tall and strong. Mikey Leddy, you will be with us forever in our hearts and souls,” it added.

In his homily, Fr Louis Illah spoke of the pain, shock and grief felt by everyone when news of Mikey’s death reached them.

The young teen, a student in the local St Patrick’s school and former pupil of St Anne’s primary school, would have turned 16 next month.

“As a multi talented and brilliant footballer, Mikey made his mark in Gaelic football and soccer,” said Fr Illah.

“Anytime Mikey wore the number 14 jersey for Navan O’Mahony’s GAA team, or the number 18 while playing for Drogheda United Under 15s, or the number 10 for Johnstown FC, his exceptional brilliant footballing qualities made him one of their standout players,” he added.

Local newspaper reports had previously written that Mikey was an exceptional talent who was as enthusiastic in the final minute of a game as he was in the first.

“He had an infectious presence, he was a huge bundle of joy, one who loved the craic, loved adventure, he loved music, he loved being in the company of others,” Fr Illah explained.

“He was dubbed the Roy Keane of Co Meath,” he said.

Prayers were said for the medics and hospital staff in Lanzarote who had done all they could after Mikey’s fall.

After funeral mass, to the song Somewhere Over The Rainbow, Mikey’s remains were brought to St. Mary's Cemetery in Navan for burial.

Online Editors