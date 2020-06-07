The road not taken - five writers share the moments that changed their lives

Life is full of divergent places, points where different paths branch off. Many are small, inconsequential. Some are significant, fundamentally altering the shape of our existences. Here, five LIFE writers share the moments that changed them

I have never felt so protected by a stranger. That was it. I wanted to be a guard

Stefanie Pressner

Expand Close Stefanie Preissner / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stefanie Preissner

I was in a towel when I came to the fork in the road.

I had just got out of the swimming pool at Garda Training College when my phone rang. That call revealed two clear paths ahead of me and there, half-naked, dripping in chlorinated water and smelling of Herbal Essences, I started down the road that has led me to writing this article.

The first time someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up I think I was six, and I think I answered: “A twin”. That hope was shattered immediately and I became the youngest child in the world to know what a zygote was.

What did I want to be?

I threw out options and had them criticised by anyone in earshot. Painting pasta shells and sticking them onto plates would not give me the security I needed, apparently. Being a professional rounders player, ditto. Nothing I wanted was right, until the day my mam got stopped for speeding on the N20.

I was terrified watching her blush as she apologised for going at 68 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Then the guard saw me, saw I was terrified, and so to calm me, he explained why speed limits are important, and how people have to keep the rules or I could get knocked

down and killed. It made total sense and I have never

felt more protected by a stranger. That was it. I wanted to be a guard.

Of course the criticisms came — I was too ‘everything’ to be a guard, according to the school career-guidance teacher, who seemed to believe that every girl in my class should become a primary school teacher. One day I heard about the role of Garda Commissioner, and I decided I wanted to be the first female one. That was the first time I expressed a desire for my future self that was met with eyebrow-raises and head-nodding — expressions that say, ‘this kid has notions but she might just do it’.

I was on my path.

An Garda Siochana wasn’t taking in new trainees when I was coming to the end of my school years, but through a friend I secured a period of work experience.

When I arrived to my digs beside the college, I knew I had found ‘my people’. I was already dressed like the Garda trainees. Girls and lads with O’Neill’s tracksuit pants and gear bags chatted in groups like we were at a grown-up Irish college. I hung on the edges, as I always do, hoping to make a friend but too terrified to try. One of the lads introduced himself, recognising me as the kid on work experience. He told me my first class the following morning was Professional Competence One, and invited me to get dinner with a group of ‘phase ones’.

Later, I got into my single bed, stomach full of curry chips, and imagined my future life as the head of the police force.

You know those movies about the childhoods of sports stars? You see the moment Tiger Woods took his first swing of a gold club, and you understand there was no other path for him? Well that’s what this scene is in the movie of my life. The echoes and foxtrots of the Garda phoenetic alphabet sat comfortably in my mouth. I was well able for the physical side of things; my Irish was already better than some of the phase two students.

There was one element I struggled with. The other students were able to sound impartial and apolitical. I wondered if I’d missed a class where the United Nations came and taught diplomacy. My eyebrows wiggle across my face revealing my judgments and opinions. My voice goes up a notch when I’m on my high horse. Maybe it’s the altitude. Maybe it’s the conviction of my superior morals interfering with my voice box.

You can’t have sassy eyebrows and a wobbly voice if you want to be the Garda Commissioner.

My eyebrows are not the reason I am not the Garda Commissioner.

Two weeks in, after one of the PE classes, a theatre director I had worked with rang me to say they were doing a production of a new Enda Walsh play, and asked if I’d take a role. I didn’t want to say no. I loved youth theatre and felt at home with the drama kids.

I printed my script in the Garda Training College office, packed my bags and left. I swore I’d come back and start the training as soon as the acting dried up.

And here I am.

I still dream about being Garda Commissioner. I like to think I’d be kind and fair. And then I remember what I’m like any time I have to be the banker in Monopoly. I’m like the tiniest emperor ruling over the most minor province. The Monopoly banker is the smallest amount of power a civilian can have, and I ruin entire evenings with my stringent rules and blatant disregard for discretion or human error.

As a guard, I could have been brilliant, or I could have spent my days boomeranging to minor grievances, hell-bent on getting people to stop littering. I’d probably have followed a bratty 10-year-old with a chocolate wrapper miles out of my district, furiously taking notes on his progress, letting my career, or a drug cartel, slip by in the process.

I spent so much time building up the image of my life as a guard that my writing career sometimes feels like it’s drawn on baking paper and layered over the much stronger image.

I’m glad I took this path, but sometimes I do pine for my alternate life.

If I were a garda, I’d have a pension, maternity leave, and a job I don’t have to make sound more legitimate when I talk to my elderly relatives.

What I got instead of permanence, power and a pension was the ability to make my messy, irresponsible 20s last well into to my 40s.

I’m not sure if I’d be happier, but litterbugs would definitely have met their match.

'I still look back on it with morbid fondness, like Lot's wife looked back at Sodom'

Donal Lynch

Expand Close Journalist Donal Lynch. Pic: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Journalist Donal Lynch. Pic: Mark Condren

I have always been terrorised by the idea of missing out. In my mind there have always been several divergent fates and several parallel-universe versions of me having substantially more fun. That FOMO paranoia, really, was why I moved to Manhattan at 27 without a job, a clue, or knowing a single person there. It seemed to me to be the centre of the known universe, the one place I could be sure that nothing better was happening elsewhere.

I would finally be able to relax and wallow in the present, I told myself, and the fantasy iterations of me — the one who sensibly continued with law; the one who realised a deposit for a house wouldn’t save itself — could instead stew in jealousy. And everyone assured me that I’d fit right in, in New York. In the words of the song, they promised me Broadway was waiting for me.

It wasn’t. The first shock to my system was the living situation. A decade of Sex and the City had led me to believe that freelance journalists lived in massive apartments in Greenwich Village and began every paragraph with, “I got to thinking...” for $4 a word.

In fact, a closer television template would have been Ralph Wiggum in The Simpsons when he announced: “I sleep in a drawer.”

Expand Close Donal in New York / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Donal in New York

I lived in a tiny former tenement apartment in the East Village where the shower was in the kitchen and rats’ arses hung out of rubbish bags on the railings outside as they gorged themselves on the contents. The interior of the apartment was too squalid even for the rats — I subscribed to fellow East Village resident Quentin Crisp’s edict that cleaning is pointless because after four years, a room can’t get any dirtier.

My neighbours included a one-eyed woman called Hot Dog (so named because she had thrown someone’s dog onto a huge bonfire in Tompkins Square Park during the East Village riots of the 1990s); a mosaic artist who expected payment in cocaine rather than cash, and a priest who’d once been involved in one of the biggest heists in America.

To me, it all seemed fantastically Bohemian; thousands of miles, literally and figuratively, from the Dublin suburb where I had grown up. I felt like I was finally home.

I worked in television, booking guests who had usually undergone some terrible yet newsworthy trauma to appear on a magazine-style news programme. The producer I worked with described it as being akin to making a sausage: “Nobody wants to know exactly what went into it, but they all eat it up.” I wrote articles. But mainly I lotus-ate, working just enough to pay the gargantuan rent, and deferring thoughts of growing up.

I made lasting friendships and had a terrible relationship — I actually inspired him to return to heterosexuality (he eventually married a woman) — which I doggedly persevered with. I was inspired by

the words of another friend, who described his own resignation to a dysfunctional long-term relationship: “Sometimes you are so far over the bridge that it seems longer to turn back than to keep going.” When I look back at photos of the time, I am astounded by how young I was, but at the time I already felt too old to change.

When I moved to Manhattan, I thought you could never be unhappy there because of the endless possibilities of such a big city. But after a while, your world shrinks to a few blocks and a few people. Each immigrant remakes their own small town there.

Still, to come home would have been to admit defeat. Like Satan in Paradise Lost, I preferred to reign in hell than serve in heaven. I could have made everything much easier on myself if I had just got married but I didn’t think I could fake being in love to immigration officials, never mind my actual boyfriend. That left pretending to the US State Department that I was indispensable to America, which my Better Call Saul lawyer assured me was a lock. It wasn’t, and my bad luck came not in single spies but in battalions.

On the July day my Green Card application stalled, I also suffered a dramatic back injury lifting furniture, which left me in so much pain I could hardly turn the pages of the letter telling me I’d have to stay in visa limbo. America’s hospital system is designed for the very rich and I had no insurance. I could have stayed on illegally in the long term, as many do, but, for once, realism took hold. After three-and-a-half years, my Manhattan adventure was over. I came back to Dublin to lick my wounds and suckle on the teat of socialised medicine.

At the time, it seemed like a tragedy. I went into mourning. The novelist Joseph O’Neill says that anyone who lives in Manhattan is condemned to live the rest of their lives with “a taint of aftermath” and I carried this as I tried to make the best of life at home in Dublin.

Almost a decade on, I wonder what would have happened if bad luck had not intervened on that sweltering summer day. Manhattan is a town where young people climb over each other to get better jobs and better dates. It’s really not a place to grow older in. If I’d stayed, I’d never have met my partner, the first man I really loved. I’d never have seen my nephew and niece grow up.

Expand Close REM's Mike Stipe with Donal Lynch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp REM's Mike Stipe with Donal Lynch

And yet, as bad as things were in New York, as precarious and overextended as my life was, that three-and-a-half years had the vividness of a second adolescence: I still look back on it with a morbid fondness, like Lot’s wife looked back at Sodom. I’m due to take a trip back this year for the first time in many years, but I need to steel myself for it. There’s a part of me that always mourns every time I see the place. “Leaving New York, never easy,” Michael Stipe sang. “But I saw the light fading out.”

'Fear began to creep in. I wanted to curl up and die when an essay of mine was picked to be read'

Liadan Hynes

Expand Close Liadan Hynes with baby Sarah / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liadan Hynes with baby Sarah

Despite having spent most of my life wanting to be a journalist, by the time I actually got around to becoming one, I had all but abandoned this lifelong plan. From the time I knew what having a job was — specifically, the day Charlie Bird came to our school during careers week in fifth class — I had wanted to be a journalist. I edited the school newspaper (just one issue — up, and then down, in a blaze of glory), and constantly wrote short books at home in the style, or so I imagined, of early PG Wodehouse. Thankfully, these creations have been lost somewhere along the way.

But fear at the prospect of anyone actually reading anything I had written began to creep in. By secondary school, I wanted to curl up and die when an essay of mine was picked to be read out in class.

I went to Trinity, to study English and history. A friend of my parents, himself a journalist, advised an arts degree over a journalism course — “If she can write, she can write; tell her to educate herself” — and so there I was, Freshers Week, repeatedly telling people when asked:

“No, you heard me wrong, I didn’t go to Mount Anville, I went to Mount Temple”, watching the flame of recognition flare up, and then die, in their faces. Connell (of Normal People), I feel you.

I too sat through tutorials in the English department full of hugely confident, loud, glossy people. Unlike Connell,I barely spoke at all. “You got a first?” A classmate enquired, obviously stunned, when our dissertations were returned before finals. I couldn’t blame him, so little had I spoken in class.

I often made my way past the office of the college newspaper, but I never made it in — too intimidated; paralysed at the thought of having to show anyone anything I had written.

By the time college finished, I had all but forgotten my intentions of becoming a journalist.

“It’s not the bit after the Leaving Cert that’s hard, it’s the next step. After college. What then?” Someone said this to me in an interview recently, and I had to smother the urge to leap across the table and hug them. I resisted, opting instead for an overly enthusiastic, slightly startling shout of, “Yes!”

Because it is so true, but so rarely identified. Coming out of school, the next step was clear: go to college. Graduating with a degree in English literature and history, nothing was clear. Even in the middle of the Celtic Tiger, my degree didn’t mean being inundated with job offers. The recruitment agency I signed up for seemed to think receptionist was the only job I should be aiming for.

My mother and I went shopping for an interview suit, and eventually I was offered a job manning the phones at a frozen-food company. It was in the middle of an industrial estate, no roads, and I didn’t drive. Just as my mother and I were weighing up the need for employment against the prospect of dodging massive trucks every morning to get to the office, a friend rang to say she was leaving her college job in a boutique, and did I want to speak to the owner about taking over. It was better paid than the office work I had so far interviewed for. I did. We spoke. I got the job.

Looking back, I see now that it was the perfect early 20s job. It was in the centre of town, surrounded by pubs I would frequent after work with my two co-workers, who became lifelong friends. I was living in Portobello, and we would all pile back to mine after a night out, coming into work the next day together, spending the day propping up each other’s hangovers. The work was fun at times, boring at times, but easy.

Looking back, I can’t believe I was only 22. At that time, it felt like you were only allowed a certain number of steps in the process of setting up a career — make the wrong move, linger too long in a dead end, and it was all over. I felt that whatever I did next was all-important, there would be no going back, no second chances. If you weren’t on the career path by, at the latest, 24, well, you were finished.

I think that kind of stress was partly why I started making the job in the boutique into a career path — it was a desperate need to inject meaning into it. Because otherwise, the next step seems incomprehensible.

Journalism aspirations entirely abandoned, I hung on in the boutique, even after both best friends had moved on. I became manager, then buyer. Before I knew it, I’d applied for a master’s in fashion buying at the London College of Fashion, been accepted (despite a disastrous moment in the interview where I had to confess to not knowing who Sir Philip Green was), and was moving to London.

And then, two weeks before I was due to go, Anne Harris asked me to come and write for her at the Sunday Independent. I had met Anne through her daughter, with whom I was working. She knew I had studied English, and offered me work at the paper, where she was then deputy editor.

I nearly ran from her suggestion, but a small voice in my head shouted over the fear, “Say yes, you idiot!”. When someone offers you the job you have wanted all your life, you find it within yourself to get over your fear, and simply say, “Yes, please, thank you”. I decided to turn down the master’s.

I have friends who made the move I didn’t make; one who did a similar course in the same college. They all now still live in London. This is what would have most likely have happened to me. Instead, I live in Dublin, five minutes from where I grew up. I have a daughter who is six, and a career as a journalist (it came around in the end), that I love.

I looked at my daughter yesterday as I contemplated writing this piece, and thought how inconceivable it is to me that she might not exist. But that is exactly what would have happened if I had taken up the course.

It’s strange, when someone asks you to reflect upon a decision you made which altered the course of your life. It makes you examine that life as it is now, hold it up under the light to see if it stands up to such close inspection.

There is little I would change.

'The world, both the real one and the one I had invented, wobbled so horribly that I made a different choice entirely'

Emily Hourican

Expand Close Emily Hourican. Photo: David Conachy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emily Hourican. Photo: David Conachy

I have an obsession with the road not taken. It’s what drives me to write novels: ‘What if…?’ ‘What if the ‘if’ was just as real as the ‘what’? What then?’ It’s the heart of each novel I’ve written; possibly the heart of every novel.

Once upon a time I was Irish in name only. I had one Irish parent — my father — from Roscommon. My mother was a complicated mix: born in Jerusalem, brought up all over East Africa, came to Dublin for university. I was born in Belfast, lived in Dublin for a couple of years, then did all my schooling in Brussels, coming to Dublin and UCD when I was 18.

Irish was what I claimed to be. It went down fine in Brussels, but not well at all in UCD. “Where are you from?” was a question I got asked a lot, one for which I had no answer. Or rather, a very long and boring answer... “Well, I’m Irish because my passport says so but I’ve never actually lived here…” One my contemporaries at UCD greeted with great suspicion: “You’re not Irish,” they said, with authority conferred by a lifetime of GAA and Brennan’s bread.

After finishing my degree, I went home to Brussels — it was still home then. I got a summer job filing papers in the European Commission, and then applied for a proper job as a sub-editor on the city’s English-language magazine, The Bulletin.

It was perfect. Journalism was definitely what I wanted to do, and Brussels was where I wanted to be. I loved the city, I had friends there, as well as my parents and younger siblings.

I saw myself living a life I liked — the me of my imagination got the job, had a flat on the second or third floor of a townhouse, close to where my parents lived but far enough to be independent. I caught the Metro to work every day, and did a job I enjoyed in an environment that felt familiar enough to be comforting, new enough to be dynamic.

After work, I went for drinks with friends with whom I spoke English, French, Italian, switching effortlessly between the three (that last is a bit of lie, but still...). Eventually, this story went, I changed jobs, moving into one of the European institutions, and bought a tall, thin house with high ceilings and a narrow back garden. I had some children, a husband whom I called cheri. I spoke French as often as I spoke English so that the two languages blurred in my mind and I couldn’t quite tell

any more which was my mother tongue. It looked like a nice life. I was happy with it.

Instead, fate dealt me a shocking blow. At the end of that summer, my father died in an unheralded instant, of a heart attack — and the world, both the real one and the one I had invented, wobbled so horribly that I made a different choice entirely.

I was 21, heartbroken, and too scared to be the girl in my imagination, to pursue the life I had dreamed up, so I took the safest route I could find. I said yes to a master’s in UCD that I had previously applied for in a moment of relative indifference. There, I could hide, among books, among lecture rooms I knew. I could duck low and stay out of sight

At first, it felt like a stopgap. A hiatus, before I resumed looking for the other life. It had been a passive decision — the choice of least resistance. But it became an active one. Somewhere during that two-year master’s, I decided to be Irish. To commit. To invest. To put down roots. I fell in love, married, had children. Now, my children go to local schools, play for the local football team and have made their First Holy Communions in the local church. Wherever they walk around the neighbourhood, they are likely to bump into someone who has known them from the time they were babies. They belong, without having to think about it. They won’t need to choose where they are ‘from’. They are from here.

It’s a brave, and an unhappy, person who entertains the idea that the road not taken was a better one. Who thinks, “If I had said yes to that job in the law firm/marriage proposal/affair/university course, I’d be happier now; life would be better...” We are all invested in our choices, in making them the ‘right choice’. We have to be. And so we praise what we have, at the expense of what we don’t.

The reality is probably otherwise: if not this country, another country. Another relationship. Other kids. Another way of life. Probably an equivalently happy and fulfilled one. Is there really just one path? One love? One life? Reason tells us there can’t be, but the heart says no to reason. The heart says: ‘This — this! — is mine. Intended for me. This is what I always wanted.’ It’s better that way.

Sometimes, back in Brussels for a visit, walking along the streets of the neighborhood where I grew up, I can almost see that other me.

She’s unloading groceries from a car and carrying them up the steps of a tall, narrow house just like the one I imagined. She has a neater haircut and her car is newer than the one I drive. Her children — yes, they’re there, too — wear khaki knee-length shorts and pale-blue T-shirts with collars. They are asking, “Est-ce que Papa est a la maison?” She answers them in French, and in English, switching casually between the two.

As I watch her, she takes a moment after unloading the last bag to look down the empty street, warm in the evening sun. She stares into the distance, squinting slightly, as if trying to see something that isn’t quite there. Then she slams the boot and runs up the steps and shuts the front door behind her.

I wish her well. I hope she’s as happy as I am.

Then, the idead of hanging out with other mothers of kids with Down syndrome was my worst nightmare'

Sarah Caden

Expand Close Sarah Caden. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sarah Caden. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Everyone was pregnant in 2010. Friends, family, friends’ family, friends of friends.

And I was pregnant, too. It was my second pregnancy. My first-born daughter was a toddler. The summer was fine and the baby was due at the end of August. There was a lot of hanging around in parks, going to the beach, preparing for a repeat of first time around.

Then, my second baby was born. It’s a girl. Great, we wanted a girl. Someone medical in the room said, “I’m sure you just wanted a healthy baby.” I felt a bit ashamed of having wished for another girl, rather than the more noble wish for the baby’s welfare.

Then things went silent.

Then things got very noisy, after they told us that this little girl seemed to have Down syndrome. I was noisy.

I think. It’s a bit of blur.

What I remember vividly, however, was imagining a clock and how it should be possible to turn it back. I should be able to look at the clock, and, just with my mind, my force of will, turn the hands back, put things right and then allow life to proceed as it should, as normal.

This, I needed the universe to know, was not my life. This was a mistake and needed to be corrected, as soon as possible. I was not the kind of person who could do this.

I think that is what I cried, noisily, explosively, as they wheeled me to the recovery ward. “I can’t do this. Not me.”

In the months after, I have no idea how I appeared on the outside. Inside, I raged, mostly at myself. I hated myself for the fool’s paradise I had occupied in pregnancy. How could I have been so presumptuous, so arrogant? How could I not have seen this coming? How could I have imagined everything would be fine?

I had to stop driving anywhere near Holles Street. I felt murderous towards pregnant women, waddling along, blithely confident their babies would be fine and probably correct.

Everyone seemed to be pregnant. Friends, family, friends’ family, friends of friends, they’d had their babies already or they were due soon. The babies came. They were all fine. Friends, family, friends’ family, friends of friends, it all proceeded as normal.

Or whatever normal is, we’d laugh. I was able to laugh. I was able to love my baby. I was able to enjoy her and

her sister. I went back to work. Life went on and Down syndrome became part of it, like an amuse bouche sent by the chef to add a little unexpected variety to your meal.

In so many ways, she was just like any other baby. In so many ways, it didn’t really make much difference. And yet, socially more than in any other regard, I wasn’t there.

I hated groups. I hated groups of people who knew me well. I hated groups of people who didn’t know me at all. I didn’t want one more person to tell me that their cousin had Down syndrome and was actually doing great. I didn’t want one more person to ask me if she went to a ‘special’ creche when I was at work. I didn’t want to talk about it and yet it was all I could think to talk about.

I felt outside myself. I was a balloon and someone had let go of the string. I was floating away, above everyone’s heads, but too deflated to get away entirely.

I felt outside of an extended circle to which I had once belonged. No one made me feel that way. It was in my own head. Friends, family, friends’ family, friends of friends talked like we were still on the same track. The babies would be playmates, they’d grow up together, wasn’t it nice they were close in age? We weren’t on the same track. We had been, but not any more.

Nothing about my life was on the same track, I believed. Would my little girl go to mainstream school? Would she have health problems? Would she have friends? Would she have people who loved her and a place in the world? Who would be her gang? Who would be mine?

One thing I resolved, while still in the maternity hospital with my second daughter, was that I wouldn’t be hanging out with people in the same boat. I wasn’t going to be raising awareness of Down syndrome, or campaigning, or joining support groups or any of it.

That was not for me.

That was not me. The problem was that I didn’t know who was me.

From the start, I shrank from the well-meaning professional assurances that we’d get ‘linked-in’. It sounded like joining a chain gang, getting hitched to people whether you liked them or not. There were lots of forms to fill out in the early weeks, various health checks that stoked the fear that the life ahead would be an endless round of hospital visits, and then, after six months, the disability services invited me and the baby for our first play/coffee morning.

I don’t remember much about it. Later, another first-timer reminded me of how we lay our babies in a circle, all looking fixedly at them and not each other, for fear of tears. I vaguely recall wondering how the hell I had ended up there.

Another woman told me, months later, that she looked at me come in with the other first-timers for coffee, and recognised on my face the same disbelief and distress she’d felt on her first morning less than a year before.

Over a couple of years of those coffee mornings, I became the one recognising the distress of the first-timers who came after me. The brittle breeziness, the desire to be embraced and understood combined with the desire to get the hell out of this weird new life and back to their old one, thank you very much.

But there’s no getting out of it. There’s no putting back hands of clocks, or pressing rewind or setting the course straight and into the life you thought you were getting before your baby with Down syndrome arrived. What there is, though, is acceptance and acceptance of where I am and who I am now, which came with women I met at those coffee mornings.

Out of all the women I met, there are five who have become my solid gang. There are times when I don’t know where I’d be without them. Barely a day passes when we don’t communicate in some way. We meet with our kids at various Special Olympics clubs, birthday parties, swimming lessons, kids’ yoga and we meet as ourselves, without them. We pencil nights out in to our calendars, ideally six weeks apart, for full years ahead.

We have an unspoken policy of chicken wings and drinks, full dinner having proven too involved and drinks alone too dangerous. We are always threatening to have a night away. We don’t have evenings at each other’s houses as we know only too well that everyone has enough on their plates without playing hostess. We talk about Down syndrome and we don’t.

We might not have been friends if we didn’t have Down syndrome in common, but that matters less than I would have thought when my baby was born. Then, the idea of hanging out with other mothers of kids with DS was my worst nightmare, something I imagined as a denial of

my true self, a shoehorning of my personality into a disability-mother mould. At all costs, I believed, I had to avoid allowing Down syndrome to become my identity.

However, until I accepted that Down syndrome is now part of my identity, I couldn’t be happy. I was fighting what didn’t need to be fought. I could accept this new reality and still be me. There were just extra parts of me. And that extra part needed extra friends. Extra friends who understood.

And the shorthand that exists between parents of children with a disability has made my life more open, instead of more closed and limited, which was, to my embarrassment, what I would once have believed. I have had more revealing and honest conversations with other mothers in three minutes, while showering kids after Special Olympics swimming, than I have had with people I’ve known for years. The shorthand doesn’t always turn into friendship, but in the case of my gang of six, it has.

The friends, the family, the friends’ families, the friends of friends, they still have their place in my life. Even their babies have a place in my life. My life has expanded, though. It has expanded to make an extra space for that which restored me, the support group I was determined never to need.

I am that kind of person. Not better, not blessed, but not who I used to be either, and I don’t regret that change.

I’m not going to explain how great my little girl is,

now nearly 10 years old. I felt shame, for a long time, about how I felt when she was born and after. Time and distance and hearing myself tell others not to be so hard on themselves made me realise that none of it was about her, though, not really. It wasn’t even about Down syndrome, really. It was about shock, and a sudden veering off of the expected path, and then acceptance and love.

It was about finding the love in a place I fought against. And it’s a great love; shared with five other women who were, like me, all pregnant in 2010.

Photography by Mark Condren and Steve Humphreys

Sunday Indo Life Magazine