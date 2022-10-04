‘The right thing to do’ – mother gifts her house to disability charity so her adult son can be cared for in his own home

Ryan O'Hare (centre) pictured with his mother Theresa, Minister of State Anne Rabbitte, Stephen O'Connor and Michelle Thunder of St.John of God Housing Association at the opening of a new four-bedroom house in Glenageary donated by Teresa O’Hare to St John of God Community Services. Picture: Julien Behal

Ryan O'Hare (centre) pictured with his mother Theresa, Minister of State Anne Rabbitte, Councillor Mary Hanafin Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, and Stephen O'Connor pictured at the opening of a new -bedroom house in Glenageary donated by Teresa O'Hare to St John of God Community Services. Picture: Julien Behal

A Dublin mother who donated her house to St John of God Community Services to allow her adult son with an intellectual disability to continue live and be cared for in his family home said today “it seemed the right thing to do.”

Teresa O’Hare from Glenageary in south Dublin handed over the four-bedroom detached house in a formal ceremony today content it would remain the home of her 42-year-old son Ryan, giving him quality of life and a sense of security.

It will be run by St John of God staff, who will provide around-the-clock-care, and will also be home to three other residents.

She told today how the generous gesture was a joint decision between herself and her late husband Tom.

“Ryan is our only child; he grew up in this house and so this is in many ways about his birthright. Because he has been cared for by St John of God Community Services throughout his life and continuing into the future, it seemed to be the right thing to offer our home to the service so that he can continue to live here for the rest of his life,” Ms O’Hare said.

“By securing Ryan’s future in this way, I am glad that it will also be home to three individuals supported by St John of God Community Services. My late husband and I always believed very strongly in the rights of people with disabilities and the right to one’s own home is surely at the heart of that.”

The house has been refurbished and adapted to meet the needs of the residents who will get 24-hour care.

Michelle Thunder, chief executive of the St John of God Housing Association, thanked Mrs O’Hare for her kindness in giving “this exceptional donation".

She added: “Unfortunately there are another approximately 3,000 people with a disability in Ireland, currently living with parents over the age of 70, and the national waiting list for housing is growing rather than reducing.

“While good progress is being made in providing housing for people leaving campus-based institutional living, this is the first house in 12 years that has been added to St John of God housing stock, specifically for the people who find themselves living at home with aging parents. More needs to be done to address this growing problem.”

The Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, who was present for the formal handover, acknowledged the “the hard work, the generosity, and the love that has made this opening possible".

"I want to extend my gratitude to Teresa O’Hare for her generous donation, the commitment of Saint John of God Housing Association, Saint John of God Community Services, the Department of Housing and the HSE to ensure the completion of this house,” she said.

"Collaborative efforts can make a difference. Today, you have all made a difference to the lives of four people and their families.”

Saint John of God Community Services operates HSE-funded services for children and adults with intellectual disability, and to children, adolescents and adults with mental ill health. As part of Saint John of God Hospitaller Services Group, it supports approximately 8,000 children and adults annually with over 3,000 staff and volunteers.