‘The residents were delighted to have such a fuss made of them’ – tears of joy as Christmas comes early to nursing homes

Mary Heaney, resident at Marymount Care Centre, enjoying the festivities with Catherine Shallow, activities co-ordinator, yesterday evening. More than 100 residents from three nursing homes were joined by their families for a special evening of celebration when they were presented with Christmas presents donated by members of the public. Photo: Colin Keegan

Volunteers wept tears of joy as they distributed Christmas gifts and hand-made cards from local schoolchildren at a number of nursing homes in west Dublin yesterday.

Santa Claus arrived in a sleigh pulled by members of a local motorcycle club under a Garda escort.

The festive motorcade brought Christmas cheer to hundreds of nursing home residents at the Marymount Care Centre, Griffeen Valley Nursing Home, Lucan Lodge Nursing Home as well as the Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip and the Peamount Hospital in Newcastle.

“It was breathtaking,” said local Lucan resident and mother-of-four Debi Nevin, who organised the event.

“We were crying tears of joy,” she said.

Ms Nevin (50), whose 83-year-old mother Joan Byrne has been a resident at Marymount for the past two years, said she came up with the idea after visiting her mother during ‘window visits’ since the start of the pandemic.

“I started thinking ‘wouldn’t it be nice to get people to donate gifts’ (to distribute to nursing home residents at Christmas),” she told the Irish Independent.

She put out the call locally, through social media, and contacted schools in the area to see if the children would make cards or gifts to give to the elderly residents and the response was phenomenal, she said.

“We contacted the local community gardaí to see if they would accept the donations and they were delighted to participate.

“Before we knew it, we were inundated with gifts,” she said. “We were blown away by the response.”

Such was the outpouring of generosity from the community that volunteers had extra gifts on hand, which they will be donating to various homeless charities, she said. All gifts will be ‘quarantined’ for a few days to prevent the risk of the virus being transmitted to the nursing home.

The spirit of giving was so abundant that organisers are looking to do the same thing at Easter and next Christmas.

Not only did each resident receive a gift and a card from schoolchildren, a select number of residents who came outside to receive the gifts were serenaded by a local singer and treated to a performance by members of the Westside Performing Arts School.

“The residents were delighted to have such a fuss made of them. It was nice to bring them a bit of joy, they’ve been through so much,” she said.

