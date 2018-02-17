As rent prices continue to rise, renters across the country are scrambling for a place to call their own.

As rent prices continue to rise, renters across the country are scrambling for a place to call their own.

The reality of the rental home hunt - here is what's on offer for average rents across the country

According to a report by Daft.ie, the average monthly rent nationwide during the final quarter of 2017 was €1,227.

This is the seventh quarter in a row that a new all-time high has been set. Read More: Rents nationwide continue to surge, hit another record high As a result of the continuously soaring rent prices, renters are facing housing shortages and sub-standard accommodation.

To show the reality of the housing hunt in 2018, Independent.ie looked at what was available across the country for: A couple looking for a two-bedroom house in Dublin city centre According to the Daft.ie report, Dublin rents jumped by almost 11pc last year, with the average monthly rent now costing €1,822.

For a young couple looking for a two-bedroom house in the city, there were no properties available at this request. However, there were several apartments available in the city centre, and there were a number of houses available in the wider city area.

On MyHome.ie, there was one two-bedroom apartment in Smithfield priced at €1,800 a month. The two bedroom apartment available in Dublin Photo: MyHome.ie According to the ad on MyHome.ie the location "is second to none with many leisure and recreational activities on its door step".

The fully furnished apartment was located on the first floor of the complex.

The two bedroom apartment available in Dublin Photo: MyHome.ie On Rent.ie, there were six two-bedroom apartments available near the city centre for under €1,900.

One included a two-bedroom home on Gardiner Street for €1,800 a month. The sitting room area in Gardiner Street Photo: Rent.ie The furnished apartment had two bedrooms and one bathroom and was on the fourth floor of an apartment block.

One of the bedrooms Photo: Rent.ie A second bedroom Photo: Rent.ie According to Rent.ie, the apartment was "in good condition throughout and boasts designated parking, lifts and stairs and attic storage space". It was listed as being close to the city centre, as well as bus and Luas routes.

The bathroom in Gardiner Street Photo: Rent.ie Across the wider Dublin area, there were 42 two bedroom apartments and houses available for under €1,900 on Daft.ie. The most suitable option included a two-bedroom house in Ringsend, which is approximately 20 minutes on a bus to the city centre, available for €1,895 per month. The property available in Ringsend Photo: Daft.ie The house, which had two double bedrooms and one bathroom was recently renovated and had a minimum lease of one year.

The sitting room area in Ringsend Photo: Daft.ie One of the double bedrooms Photo: Daft.ie The chances of nabbing this gem? A whopping six thousand people viewed the property within an hour of the listing being posted. The bathroom area Photo: Daft.ie Three young professionals searching for a three-bedroom house in Galway According to the Daft.ie report, rents in Galway rose by a little over 12pc last year. The average rental cost in Galway is now €1,096. For three young professionals looking for a house in Galway, there was one three-bedroom house available on Daft.ie for under €1,100.

The house which is located in Fearann Ri, Doughiska, had no pictures on the advert but said the house included three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Similarly, on MyHome.ie there were no available three-bedroom houses for under €1,100. On Rent.ie, there were two suitable properties. One was the above property in Fearann Ri.

The other available house, was a three-bedroom house in Menlough for €600 a month. The three-bedroom house in Menlough Photo: Rent.ie The house was listed as being furnished, with one single room and two doubles. The three-bedroom house in Menlough Photo: Rent.ie The three-bedroom house in Menlough Photo: Rent.ie For €1,200 a month, there was also a three-bedroom house available in Doughiska, Galway.

The sitting room in the three-bedroom house available in Doughiska, Galway. Photo: Daft.ie The three-bed townhouse was fully furnished and had a balcony and two bathrooms. The kitchen in the three-bedroom house available in Doughiska, Galway. Photo: Daft.ie The house was a 20-minute drive from Galway's Salthill promenade. The ad for the property described the house as being near to shops, a hospital and parks and also said it had good public transport. A bedroom in the three-bedroom house available in Doughiska, Galway. Photo: Daft.ie A family-of-four searching for a three-bedroom house in Limerick Limerick city has seen rents rise by 14.8pc, to just over €1,000 a month.

Checking Daft.ie, MyHome.ie and Rent.ie, there were no available three bedroom houses in Limerick city for the average rent of €1,000. Upping the budget to €1,200 a month, there was a three-bedroom house available on Old Singland Road, Limerick City. The sitting room in the three bedroom house on Old Singland Road Photo: Daft.ie The furnished house had two double bedrooms and one single bedroom, as well as three bathrooms.

The kitchen in the three bedroom house on Old Singland Road Photo: Daft.ie The ad for the house said that it was recently renovated and "combines spacious modern living with convenient location". One of the bedrooms in the three bedroom house on Old Singland Road Photo: Daft.ie One of the bedrooms in the three bedroom house on Old Singland Road Photo: Daft.ie The house was a six-minute walk from St Brigid's National School, Limerick. Another option for a family-of-four in Limerick City was a three-bedroom house on St. Joseph's Street for €1,150 per month. The kitchen area in three-bedroom house on St. Joseph's Street Photo: Daft.ie The house, which had two single beds and one double bed had also recently been renovated and refurbished.

Three-bedroom house on St. Joseph's Street Photo: Daft.ie This family home had more than six thousand views within just four hours of being published on Daft.ie. One of the bedrooms in three-bedroom house on St. Joseph's Street Photo: Daft.ie The house was a 10-minute drive from St Brigid's National School. Author of the Daft.ie report and economists at Trinity College Dublin Ronan Lyons said last year marked the fourth consecutive year of double-digit gains in rents nationwide. "The underlying pressure for rising rents remains due to a chronic shortage of available rental accommodation, at a time of strong demand," said Prof Lyons.

He said that in some segments in Dublin rents had doubled since 2010. The economist said at least 40,000 new homes a year were needed to meet underlying demand. But less than 20,000 homes were built in 2017. The Simon Communities in Ireland said the figures showed that the private rental market remains unable to cope with demand. The organisation said that the introduction of rent pressure zones in December 2016 did not go far enough and should be urgently reviewed. The Simon Communities also expressed concern about the rise of "renovictions" and evictions for sale under Section 34 of the Residential Tenancies Act. Spokesperson for Simon Communities Niamh Randall said rent pressure zones and other measures won't work without monitoring and enforcement by the Residential Tenancies Board. Tenants cannot be expected to police this private market, she said. If you pay above-average rents anywhere in the country, be sure to contact us with your story at contact@independent.ie or on our Facebook page

Online Editors