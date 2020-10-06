SITTING in the local pizzeria a few weeks ago in Inchicore – or maybe it was a few months ago, I can’t actually remember at this stage – my sister and nieces told me about a night out at the 3Arena last year.

It was The Nightmare Before Christmas Live Performance, with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and Catherine O’Hara, Danny Elfman and Ken Page there in person, voicing their characters.

It was by all accounts an incredible evening, with kids and adults in the arena going berserk when the stars walked on stage. The uber-fans sang along, spoke along and cheered along with every scene.

This year, festivities in Ireland will have a very different feel.

In three-and-a-bit weeks, children up and down the country and many adults too would normally be getting suited and booted for their yearly dressing-up.

Parents would be zipping up skeleton costumes, putting pretend blood on baby zombies and attaching fangs to mini Draculas.

Households would be legging it to the shops to get bags of sweets and filling up bowls at home for the scary visitors. With darkness descending, small figures would be winding their way through the streets, ready to knock on doors and offer a trick or treat.

Festive occasions over the next couple of months will be alien. Events that punctuate our year have already been downsized, distilled or cancelled.

I’m not a communion or confirmation fan, but seeing parents trying desperately to make their child’s big day something of an event has been bittersweet.

One child’s Holy Communion celebrations, which I saw photos of on Facebook, had a cake the size of the cross in the Phoenix Park. There was some amount of compensation going on there.

A friend’s child had his 18th birthday party with four family members and a Chinese takeaway.

Of course, the festivity of festivities, the Big C, the Yuletide extravaganza in just over two months’ time, will more than likely be the biggest, dampest squib we’ve ever experienced.

With fears of Level 5 restrictions being dangled over us for the foreseeable future, like a Halloween apple on a string, we’ll just have to accept there will be months of no parties, no gatherings, no trips away, no house meet-ups and no large family get-together dinners.

If we know this is the case, we can get our heads around it. The vaccine will come next year, those who are vulnerable will get it first and then everyone else will be looked after.

The real nightmare before Christmas would be not taking this pandemic seriously and loved ones becoming ill or dying as a result.

Festivities can wait, gatherings can happen again. A good Christmas present will be the knowledge that everyone we know is healthy, and that should be our main focus.