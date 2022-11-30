The Quinn children’s financial fall: From €100,000 wedding cakes to accounting for every cent spent on groceries

The spectacular downfall of the Seán Quinn empire upturned his children's lives and financial futures.

In the revealing three-part documentary Quinn Country now showing on RTÉ, Seán Quinn Snr admits he tied his fortune and that of his businesses to the ill-fated Anglo Irish Bank (now IBRC), making enormous unsecured bets on the bank's share price as it tumbled to disaster.

The Quinn family, including Quinn's five children, Aoife, Brenda, Ciara, Colette and Seán Junior, lost €3.2bn as a result.

"I suppose they had thought they were multi-millionaires, if not more, and then their father gave it all away on them," said their father, Seán Quinn Snr, ruefully.

The Quinn children went from each being worth millions to having to account for every cent they spent on groceries, fuel, car parking, dog food and even sandwiches from Subway.

They weren't the only casualty. Their mother, Patricia, was declared bankrupt along with her husband.

And their cousin Peter Darragh Quinn was effectively on the run from an arrest warrant issued for him in 2012 when he failed to appear at the High Court in Dublin.

He continued to live in the North, where Irish authorities could not force him to return to purge his contempt as it was a civil matter.

An Irish judge had ruled that he, along with his uncle and cousin Seán Jnr, were in contempt after they put international property worth millions beyond the reach of the IBRC.

Expand Close Former 'Border Billionaire' Sean Quinn. Photo: Lorraine Teevan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former 'Border Billionaire' Sean Quinn. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Seán Quinn Snr and junior were both sent to Mountjoy Prison for three months. It was a bleak time for the Quinns.

But all was not lost for the offspring of the former "Border billionaire". The siblings whose lives and expenditure was once daily national news now lead low-profile existences.

QuinnBet, the online gambling company controlled by wider members of the Quinn family, paid a nearly €1.7m dividend last year as it made an unprecedented €2.2m profit.

The dividend was paid by the company behind QuinnBet – Belbridge Consultancy – to a parent company, Quinnb Sports, which paid its shareholders a €1.5m dividend.

Quinnb Sports' shareholders are primarily companies whose directors include the Quinn children.

Brenda Quinn has been the chief operating officer of Quinn Bet since January 2017.

Her company, Bloc Investments, made a profit of just over €261,000 last year, which reflected the company's share of dividends paid by Quinnb Sports.

For many years Brenda was the official owner of the Slieve Russell Hotel after being gifted the property as a child.

Read More

She also worked for Quinn Insurance before her family's empire fell apart. She later took a claim for constructive dismissal against the company's new managers, which was settled in the Employment Appeals Tribunal. She left Ireland and emigrated to Australia in 2011 before returning several years later.

Ciara Quinn and her husband, Niall McPartland, are directors of a firm called Pookie. It also recorded a profit of €261,000 last year.

Ciara was perhaps best known for her extravagant wedding in 2008 at the Slieve Russell Hotel. The wedding cake alone cost a cool €100,000; the 6ft, 10-tier flower-covered creation was made in New York and flown to Ireland with its creator, a team of assistants and a kitchen.

Seán Quinn Jr and his wife, Karen, are directors of a company called Secoth Investments. It holds 325 ordinary shares in Quinnb Sports and recorded a nearly €490,000 profit last year, representing its share of dividends.

His father's right-hand man, Seán Jr, once played a senior role at Quinn Insurance in the UK. He was fond of accumulating assets and bought The Belfry golf resort in Birmingham in 2005. It was later sold to a US group for a reported €113m, half of what was paid for it by Seán Jr.

Expand Close Colette Quinn, daughter of former billionaire Sean Quinn. Photo: Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Colette Quinn, daughter of former billionaire Sean Quinn. Photo: Collins

Once considered one of Ireland's most eligible bachelors, Sean Jr married Karen Woods in 2012 at Wicklow's luxurious Ritz Carlton Hotel – now the Powerscourt Hotel.

Aoife Quinn and her husband Stephen Kelly, the CEO of QuinnBet, are directors of Keeyra Holdings, which also recorded a €261,000 profit last year.

Collette Quinn and Alan Dennany are directors of Senara Investments, which posted a €223,000 profit last year.

Eldest daughter Colette helped run former Quinn asset The Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan for several years. She also, at one time, owned the Ibis and Hilton Hotels in Prague.

In 2017 it emerged that Quinn family matriarch, Patricia, wife of former billionaire Seán Snr, had just €315 in the bank when she was bankrupted by the former Anglo Irish Bank. During the proceedings, it also emerged she then owed €105m to the IBRC and €1.6m to the Revenue Commissioners.

The Galway-born mother of five describes herself as a homemaker. "I was at home looking after the children," she told a court. "I wasn't involved in anything."

​