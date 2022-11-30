| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Quinn children’s financial fall: From €100,000 wedding cakes to accounting for every cent spent on groceries

Life goes on for the children of the the former ‘Border Billionaire’ Seán Quinn, albeit to a tighter budget

Sean Quinn&rsquo;s children, Sean Jnr, Aoife and Brenda at the Four Courts in Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Former 'Border Billionaire' Sean Quinn. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand
Colette Quinn, daughter of former billionaire Sean Quinn. Photo: Collins Expand

Close

Sean Quinn&rsquo;s children, Sean Jnr, Aoife and Brenda at the Four Courts in Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts

Sean Quinn’s children, Sean Jnr, Aoife and Brenda at the Four Courts in Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts

Former 'Border Billionaire' Sean Quinn. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Former 'Border Billionaire' Sean Quinn. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Colette Quinn, daughter of former billionaire Sean Quinn. Photo: Collins

Colette Quinn, daughter of former billionaire Sean Quinn. Photo: Collins

/

Sean Quinn’s children, Sean Jnr, Aoife and Brenda at the Four Courts in Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts

Eavan Murray

The spectacular downfall of the Seán Quinn empire upturned his children's lives and financial futures.

In the revealing three-part documentary Quinn Country now showing on RTÉ, Seán Quinn Snr admits he tied his fortune and that of his businesses to the ill-fated Anglo Irish Bank (now IBRC), making enormous unsecured bets on the bank's share price as it tumbled to disaster.

Most Watched

Privacy