The quiet carriage on the Cork-Dublin train is nirvana and you can hear a pin drop – until the kids start to argue

On Monday, Iarnród Éireann announced the return of the quiet carriage on certain services. For regular passengers like me, it’s great to have it back.

I travel from Cork Kent to Dublin Heuston and back at least once a week, often taking the earliest service at 5.45am, the last journey at 8.25pm, or any of the hourly trains in between.

I spend a lot of time working, reading, thinking, napping, putting on make-up and doing life admin (reserving things from Argos) while in transit.

It is, on the whole, a brilliant service. Anyone who has experienced the constant chaos on trains in the UK would be impressed with this service.

But noise is an issue, and that is to be expected. The service is always busy, as you would expect for a route connecting Cork and Dublin.

While the services departing Cork at 5.45am and 6.15am tend to be full of commuters and workers travelling for business – and thus quieter, for the beginning of the journey at least – in my experience it can get very noisy, and very annoying.

Wednesday morning was my first opportunity to see just how well the quieter coach would work.

I pre-booked my ticket online. You can opt for an automatic seat selection or choose ‘manual’ if you wish to reserve a seat in the designated quiet carriage G, which is now painted purple. I chose the latter.

I arrived on board at 6.58am (I like to think I have this down to a fine art) but because I was cutting it fine, I jumped on the nearest carriage B and walked through the train to my seat.

This was an eye-opener.

The 7am is much more lively than the hushed 6.15. There were groups of colleagues in tables of four, laptops already spread out, chatting about projects and meetings.

There were parents with a double buggy, a sight that would usually strike fear in my heart, but not on this day as I strode on to the promised nirvana of coach G, past the usual hum of people on the phone.

I was acutely aware of the noise as I walked through. It wasn’t a Metallica gig, but it would be distracting if you wanted to concentrate or have a little sleep. It is worth noting that one major source of noise on evening trains in the past was fuelled by booze, but alcohol is no longer served or allowed on the train.

When I heard the news about the quiet carriage, I texted my cousin, who has been making the Dublin-Cork train journey much longer than I have. She was equally optimistic about the development, but told me that she always has to make one call en route, to her childminder.

In coach F at 6.59am, I pass a gentleman who is watching a Daniel O’Donnell performance on his iPad.

She might need to leave the carriage to make the call if she doesn’t want to get a dose of the dreaded Irish side-eye.

She added that her biggest bugbear when it comes to noise on the train is the prevalent problem of those who appear not to believe in headphones. And she is right to be perturbed.

I say this because in coach F at 6.59am, I pass a gentleman who is watching a Daniel O’Donnell performance on his iPad.

He has the volume all the way up to the maximum, with no sign of headphones anywhere. Now, while I’m sure everyone loves Daniel O’Donnell, not everyone wants to hear him sing I Just Want To Dance With You before breakfast.

Most people should be aware of the carriage. For starters, it is painted purple on the outside, which makes it stand out. As well as that, there are signs outside the entrance to the carriage, as well as on every window.

The conductor makes announcements when new passengers board at Limerick Junction and Thurles.

At Thurles, a mum and two young children sit in the carriage. She and her kids start chatting in an animated way.

The level of animation goes up a couple of notches when one of the children loses the instructions to their game.

The mother shushes them a number of times and they are made aware of the sign as she shouts: “That means you have to be quiet.”

The kids squabble, interrupting the delicious silence I’ve enjoyed until now.

As we approach Dublin, a full-on row breaks out, with one child ending up in tears. Until Thurles, you could have heard a pin drop, so much so that I was self-conscious while unzipping my wallet and typing (gently).

The positives had outweighed the negatives, so I looked forward to my return journey on the quiet carriage at 7pm the following evening.

It brings the possibility of a little power nap as I rock to sleep with the gentle motion of the train.