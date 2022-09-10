The private letters that show how Queen Elizabeth II turned from foe to friend and neighbour of Ireland

A frisson went around St Patrick’s Hall, her words momentarily suspended in the air, as their historic significance landed, and the journalists, in their finery, hit the phones.

“She WHAT?” one editor exclaimed down the line, “that wasn’t supposed to happen!”

But Queen Elizabeth II was under no illusions that here was an opportunity; a once-in-a-reign chance to seize a moment and in front of the President of Ireland, and with the world’s media tuned in, make a gesture of huge symbolic importance.

“A Uachtaráin, agus a chairde…” she began.

And in doing so, the monarch breached protocol, ignored her own diplomatic advisers and went rogue (if one can say that about an 85-year-old visiting head of state). The first British monarch ever to make a state visit to the Republic of Ireland had addressed the gathering in Irish at Dublin Castle, the seat of English, and later British, rule in Ireland from 1204 to 1922. And she nailed the delivery too.

Evidence in the shape of an intriguing scrap of paper has now come to light and it gives us a glimpse into what went on behind the scenes.

Former President Mary McAleese set the scene herself in her 2020 memoir, Here’s the Story.

In the months leading up to the visit, high-level protocol discussions went back and forth between Dublin and London, fine-combing every detail. Nothing would be left to chance. When the queen’s deputy private secretary, Edward Young, joined in, McAleese had three suggestions to add to the official programme of events:

A visit by Queen Elizabeth to the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin, which commemorates all those who fought for Irish freedom.

A visit to Croke Park, including the Hogan Stand, named after young Michael Hogan murdered with 13 others in 1920 by British soldiers.

And, a few words in Irish to begin the queen’s speech at their state dinner, in Dublin Castle, the only formal speech she was to make here.

McAleese wrote: “Even one sentence could set to rest so much historical angst and resentment around the dire treatment of the language by the British when they were in power in Dublin Castle."

Two of these were accepted, but the third was not to be – too risky – it was decided, if she stumbles in her pronunciation, it will be seized on by the press and that’s what will make the headlines. The suggestion was vetoed by Buckingham Palace.

Reluctantly she did so, but warned him that the plan was “off the table”

A week before the state visit, former British diplomat Francis Campbell paid a courtesy call on McAleese at Áras an Uachtaráin (both from Northern Ireland, they’d been students together at Queen's University Belfast and Campbell had been in school with McAleese’s younger brother). As he was leaving, Campbell pulled an old envelope and a pen from his jacket pocket and persuaded the President to jot down the line she would have suggested the queen use in her speech. Reluctantly she did so, but warned him that the plan was “off the table”. He could give it to Edward Young for his own curiosity but that was as far as it could go.

“A Uachtaráin, agus a chairde (President, and friends),” wrote McAleese, and then – an almost comical phonetic version: “A ook tar oin (eye/n) aug us a hardje’.

Queen Elizabeth rose to her feet in Dublin Castle on May 18, 2011. As she began her address “A Uachtaráin, agus a chairde..", an almost speechless Mary McAleese was caught on camera exclaiming just one word: “wow”.

The look of acknowledgement between the two women was the image that made front-page news around the world. It was talked about then; it’s being talked about today.

Francis Campbell is now vice-chancellor of the University of Notre Dame in Fremantle, Western Australia. Thanks to an introduction from McAleese, he found the envelope for me in a drawer in his desk, and was delighted for it to be included in The Presidents’ Letters: An Unexpected History of Ireland (New Island Books).

A creased old envelope with hastily written blue ink scribbles is arguably the most historic document in the collection

A creased old envelope with hastily written blue ink scribbles is arguably the most historic document in the collection. And it may be coming back to Ireland. Campbell believes it should be archived here and available to view, along with the rest of the presidential correspondent files.

Those files, mostly found in the National Archives in Dublin, are full of official documents sent between successive presidents of Ireland and heads of state from around the world. Many of the signatures are familiar, whether it's the artistic flourish of Erskine H Childers, or the unmistakable “Mandela”.

And it’s interesting to note how the correspondence has evolved over the decades, from the pen and ink, gold-embossed formal letters of the 1930s to the text-speak emails of today, one of which, sent to President Michael D Higgins after his state visit to the UK in 2014 begins: “Hey Prez…”

The relationship between Áras an Uachtaráin and Buckingham Palace can be traced in the correspondence between the queen and no less than eight of our nine presidents to date. She exchanged messages with all but our first Uachtaráin na hÉireann, Douglas Hyde.

An early example is the thank-you note sent by Elizabeth and the Queen Mother to President Seán T O’Kelly for his condolences on the death of her father King George VI in 1952.

Discussions were held about the then-president attending the funeral in London, but then-Taoiseach Éamon de Valera was opposed because a portion of Ireland “is still foreseeably with-held from Irish control”.

Throughout the 1950s and ’60s, the correspondence involved little more than New Year’s greetings or the odd message for St Patrick’s Day. In the 1970s and '80s tensions increased during the Troubles, particularly around the time of the hunger strikes.

But the presidency of Mary Robinson led to a new era in relations between the two heads of state. Handwritten messages were added to the end of official correspondence; particularly around the visit to Buckingham Palace by Robinson on May 27, 1993, her 49th birthday.

There are letters to both Robinson and McAleese from Queen Elizabeth which end: “Your good friend, Elizabeth R.”

Around President Michael D Higgins’s state visit to the UK in 2014, the first by a President of Ireland, the friendship and warmth in the letters exchanged is evident. With the death of Queen Elizabeth and the succession of her son, King Charles III, it will be fascinating to watch how the correspondence develops, though we may have to wait at least 20 years, for the release of the state papers, before we get to read those letters.