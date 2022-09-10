| 11.2°C Dublin

The private letters that show how Queen Elizabeth II turned from foe to friend and neighbour of Ireland

British monarch went rogue during 2011 state visit to Ireland, going against diplomatic advice by speaking as Gaeilge in Dublin Castle

That 'wow' moment when Queen Elizabeth spoke Irish in her speech, watched by Irish President Mary McAleese during a state dinner in Dublin Castle in 2011. Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun Expand
Flor McCarthy

A frisson went around St Patrick’s Hall, her words momentarily suspended in the air, as their historic significance landed, and the journalists, in their finery, hit the phones.

She WHAT?” one editor exclaimed down the line, “that wasn’t supposed to happen!”

