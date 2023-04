Dr Paddy Muldoon, his wife Rita Muldoon and one of their children in Mohill, Co Leitrim in about 1918

At 10.15pm on the mild spring night of March 18, 1923 in the small Leitrim market town of Mohill, 31-year-old Dr Paddy Muldoon and his 70-year-old neighbour Edward Geelan were returning from their weekly Sunday night card game with the local Catholic parish priest Canon Michael Masterson.