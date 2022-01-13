‘The price of love is grief’ – Elaine Crowley on losing her mum to cancer

TV presenter Elaine Crowley has said that the loss of her beloved mother Mary V was “crippling.”

Her mum died at their home in Mallow, Co Cork last November 6 after a long battle with cancer, leaving Elaine and her nine siblings heart-broken.

Speaking for the first time about her bereavement, Elaine said that while she’s still coming to terms with it, she considers herself fortunate to have spent so much precious time caring for her mother prior to her death.

“The loss of my mother was absolutely crippling and the grief is overwhelming sometimes and I'm still dealing with that. But I'm very aware that so many other people are struggling now as well and going through a really tough time,” she said.

“I count myself really lucky to have had 2021 (with her) because 12 months ago at Christmas 2020, she almost died. We were all called home and told it was only hours, so she was living on borrowed time. “That whole year of 2021, even though it ended up in a grim place for us, it was also time we didn’t think we’d have. The price of love is grief.

“Even though 2021, from the outside looking in, was pretty awful in some ways, in other ways I'm looking back and I’ll have time that I'll treasure forever.”

Last August saw Virgin Media bosses decide to wind up her panel show ‘Elaine’ after ten years on air and move the popular presenter to the weekend slot on ‘Ireland AM’ with Simon Delaney.

Speaking at its Spring schedule launch, she while it was an “adjustment” for her, there was an unexpected upside to all the changes in VMTV.

“My mam was really, really sick when this change was happening and it was a blessing. I got to spend Sundays to Thursdays with her for three months, time that I wouldn’t have had otherwise and you can‘t put a price on that,” she said.

“That's invaluable to me, the time I had with my mother. I cared for her, we kept her at home. I was able to care for her for those days every week and I'd gladly give up a million weekends to do that for her again. So do I have any regrets? Absolutely not.”

Elaine, who lost her father Séan in 2001, said that the loss of her mother has helped put everything in perspective for her, along with the pandemic.

“Jobs come and go and TV comes and goes. But what the pandemic has done for everyone, it’s sharpened up what matters in your life and what’s important to you,” she said.

“And what’s important to me is my family and the people I love. As long as they’re safe and happy, that’s all I care about. Everything else is pretty much irrelevant. It goes to show what matters in life. Little things, five years ago, I'd have been gnashing my teeth and roaring and complaining about. But now it’s like, ‘meh’. You just have to deal with it. It's been a funny old year.”

On ‘Elaine’ coming to an end, the single star said she was “ready to let the show go” as trying to do a panel chat-show virtually had become “soul-destroying.”

“I worked in Ireland AM for eight years before I did Midday. But I had forgotten how awful the mornings are. Getting up at four in the morning is disgusting, I don’t think I’ll ever get used to that but at least it’s only one day a week,” she said.