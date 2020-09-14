The price of a green budget: cost of new car to rise by €1,000

THE price of an average new car would increase by upwards of €1,000 under a proposed overhaul of VRT in the forthcoming Budget.

A prestigious government think-tank says buyers of new cars with ‘average’ or ‘above average’ emissions should pay more tax – to push people towards greener vehicles.

Read More

The radical tax shake-up, proposed in a special Tax Strategy Group report, adopts a carrot-and-stick ‘polluter pays’ approach throughout.

In the longer term, households may have to start paying excise duty on electricity for the first time.

That’s to compensate for the drop in revenue to the State from duty on motor fuels when people switch in large numbers from diesel an petrol to electric vehicles. This new tax is not recommended in the short term, but it marks a significant shift in focus.

In the meantime businesses, who already pay excise on electricity, would face a hike in the rate they are charged.

Self-employed workers would also face four successive PRSI budget hikes under proposals by the high-level advisory body.

Their contributions to the social insurance fund would rise from 4pc to 11.05pc in increments between 2021 and 2024.

Separately, luxury home buyers and cuckoo funds could be hit with a stamp-duty hike in October, under policies being considered.

The Tax Strategy Group is chaired by the Department of Finance with membership comprising senior officials and political advisers. Papers on various tax policy changes are prepared annually, and help form a menu of options for the Budget.

Read More

Online Editors