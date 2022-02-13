‘The present cost of housing is unsustainable for any couple,’ says Bishop Michael Router as he appeals for the Government to take action

Catholic bishop, Dr Michael Router, has appealed to the Government to rethink its housing strategy which he warned is affecting the quality of life within marriages and families.

Dr Router, who is Vice-President of Accord, the catholic marriage and relationship support agency, made his comments after he blessed four engaged couples at the shrine of the relics of St Valentine at Whitefriar Street Church in Dublin.

“Unfortunately, life is not always easy for young couples today,” Dr Router said as he handed each couple a St Brigid’s Cross, which in the past was presented to couples on their wedding day for their new home.

He highlighted some of the “insurmountable obstacles” they faced including insecure employment, the scarcity of affordable housing, the ever-increasing cost of living, and the cost of childcare.

“The present cost of housing is unsustainable for any couple,” Dr Router told Independent.ie as he appealed to the Government to do something about the lack of affordable housing and the cost of rents.

“I heard during the week that in Dublin the average rent is around €2,000 per month. That is absolutely unsustainable for any couple - what sort of job do you need to be working in to be able to pay that every month?”

“I want to make a strong appeal today to the Government and those who have responsibility for housing that we really have to think again about the strategy that we have adopted over the years.

“Housing is a human right, and people have a right to have relatively affordable housing that is good quality and that will improve the quality of their lives, and they won’t be always worrying about how they are going to pay next month's rent or how they are going to pay their mortgage back.

"We need to remove that from the shoulders of young couples in their 20s and 30s, who are the people who are suffering most because of it.”

For couples getting married, he stressed that there were many other major costs to consider aside from the wedding itself and the finding of a home. All these costs were “really putting huge pressure on couples. It needs to be a very strong relationship to survive that pressure,” he said.

“I would ask those who have the power to do so to rethink the whole strategy and to provide housing that is good quality, in well thought out developments, where there is childcare, and green spaces for children to play, and where there is a real quality of life.”

One of the couples who attended the blessing at St Valentine’s shrine was Sinead Lyons and Brendan Mullen. The secondary school teacher and Data Analyst for Irish Life met at Fleadh Cheoil 2012 in Cavan. Bishop Router will marry them in Rome just after Easter.

More than half of all Irish couples marry in the Catholic Church according to Accord’s latest figures, and 12,748 people attended Accord’s marriage preparation courses across the island of Ireland during 2021. This represents a 53pc increase on 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the courses were held online. Bookings for Accord’s marriage preparation courses jumped 39pc in January 2022, compared to January 2021.