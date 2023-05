The pregnant IRA bomber given up to police by dad of her child

Ex-republican prisoner tells new BBC documentary about her early years, how she would plant bombs in shops, and her time in Maghaberry

Ann Marie McKee says the 1988 Milltown Cemetery attack sparked a lot of anger. © BBC/Keo Films/Gus Palmer — © BBC/Keo Films/Gus Palmer

Suzanne Breen Yesterday at 11:45