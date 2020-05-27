‘The pilot's testing his eyesight’ - Dublin Airport aims dig at Boris Johnson's advisor Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings arriving back to his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Political advisor Dominic Cummings has lost the support of not only the British public, but the Dublin Airport Twitter account.

Boris Johnson’s chief strategist is facing calls to resign after it emerged that he travelled with his wife and child from London to Durham, where they isolated with suspected coronavirus at a property on his parents' farm.

In a press conference on Monday, the advisor told reporters that before making the trip back to London, he drove to a nearby castle to “test” if his eyesight was suitable for the long journey home.

He claimed that after he was ill with suspected Covid-19, the sickness had an impact on his sight.

While this comment has been widely criticised, Prime Minister Boris Johnson later said that the coronavirus also has had an impact on his eyesight and he has had to begin wearing glasses.

In a tweet this afternoon, the Dublin Airport twitter account joke that one of their pilots is also “testing his eyesight” after a user asked why a plane had made several round trips from Maynooth to Dublin.

A screenshot of a flight tracker shows that the flight has been in the air for fours hours, making repeated round trips.

“Apparently, the pilot is testing his eyesight just to make sure he’ll be ok for a transatlantic flight in a day or two,” the Dublin Airport Twitter account replied in a dig at the British political advisor.

Apparently, the pilot is testing his eyesight just to make sure heâll be ok for a transatlantic flight in a day or two. Sorry, thatâs obviously not the case. Itâs collecting information for a mapping software company. https://t.co/pPJ3sz9G6l — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 27, 2020

“Sorry, that’s obviously not the case. It’s collecting information for a mapping software company.”

“Great to see sarcasm is alive and well,” replied one user.

“You win the internet for today,” wrote another.

Online Editors