Organisers of a fundraising raffle in which the top prize is a new house in a seaside town have been inundated with calls from people begging to buy tickets before they even go on sale.

'The phone is ringing off the hook' - Huge reaction as rival clubs set to raffle off house worth €400,000

Patrick ‘Pappy’ Frawley, (53), juvenile chair of the St Patrick’s Kilcoole GAA club in the village, said the phone has been ringing off the hook since Independent.ie ran a story on Monday about the joint fundraising drive between it and ‘rival’ club St Anthony’s Kilcoole United FC.

The clubs took the unusual step of banding together to raise funds for both clubs and other community organisations by holding a raffle in which the top prize is a new €400k house in the leafy seaside town of Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.

Not only have both clubs been inundated with calls over the past two days, even nearby St Patrick’s GAA club in Wicklow town – which is not involved in the raffle - has been kept hopping by callers desperate to get their hands on the limited number of raffle tickets that will go on sale later this month for €105 each.

“The phone hasn’t stopped,” Mr Frawley told Independent.ie today.

One man in his 60s even “jumped in his car” and drove approximately 100 kms from his home in Co Meath to the Kilcoole GAA clubhouse “begging to buy a ticket,” he said.

The three bedroom semi-detached house, which is currently under construction, is situated within walking distance of the beach, shops, schools, pubs and other local amenities. Its address will be revealed when the website goes live on August 24.

The local developer Derek Burton agreed to reserve the house for the raffle winner after construction is completed next January.

Initially, Mr Frawley and St Anthony’s club chair Jeffrey Doyle were worried they would have to sell at least 4,000 tickets in order to break even to purchase the property.

A total of 10,000 tickets – which will net the clubs over a cool million if all are sold – will be allocated.

But judging by the phenomenal response, Mr Frawley said he wouldn’t be surprised if the website where punters can buy the tickets crashes after it goes live on August 24.

The address is: www.winakoolhouse.ie

“We’re praying the website doesn’t crash,” he said.

However, would-be ticket-buyers can also buy tickets through both sports clubs on the same date.

The draw will be held on March 30.

Earlier this year, St. Fechin’s GAA in Termonfeckin, Drogheda, announced they would raffle off a house to bolster funds.

The winner will be announced on Sunday, December 30, 2018, in the Westcourt Hotel in Drogheda.

The price of those tickets come in at €100, with a total of 8,000 going on sale.

Other prizes in that draw include a seven-night Mediterranean cruise for two, a bathroom make-over worth €1,100 and a 55” LED TV.

