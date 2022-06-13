The peaceful in-between: how community hubs might just be the solution to work woes

I am writing this from a new community hub – and it is an altogether novel experience. It’s not the office, which can often be noisy, requires a journey through the city, and can leave you feeling wrung out and in need of the kind of solace that comes from the vending machine by the middle of the working day.

It’s not home where I am sometimes seized by a dull urge to empty the dishwasher, or am dragged away from my own work to help with fourth-class maths problems, forcing me to grapple with long division and angles whose names I have long forgotten, while simultaneously chopping carrots for dinner.

This is a peaceful in-between – a hybrid bred for hybrid working – and it just might be an excellent solution to all our woes.

The evening before my visit to the Wicklow HUB in Newtownmountkennedy, I am welcomed with an automatic email.

There is a Google pin making it easy to find the location, instructions on where to go upon entering the building, as well as information about the Wi-Fi and the air-quality measures.

They even provide useful suggestions on where to get excellent coffee and gourmet sandwiches.

Another email invites me to download the Kisi app that will allow me to unlock the front door with my mobile phone, along with information about signing in.

So far, so effortless.

In the morning, a short drive against traffic towards the green of the countryside fuels the feel-good factor. On arrival, some small hiccup with my Bluetooth meant using the keyless access system is not as straightforward as it ordinarily should be.

The office is exactly that – a recognisable, professionally set up office, open plan but with the right atmosphere and above all, tranquil.

The only sound is the tap of the keyboards from the other workers who are here, working diligently – a good motivator on days when you might be prone to distraction.

The soft drone of voices from one of the Zoom conference rooms is reassuring though, as it seems you don’t have to be too quiet. This isn’t a library.

The rooftop garden features a panoramic view of the Garden of Ireland and there is even a putting green, although owner Paul Jacob admits he is the only one who seems to be using it so far.

“Fridays are usually a quieter day,” he explains, as he shows us around the building which, before the pandemic, functioned entirely as the HQ of his company, Smart Storage, which employs 75 people across Ireland and the UK.

What is now the HUB space was formerly the sales and marketing department on the first floor, while his company occupies upstairs.

“I was scratching my head wondering what to put in it – I was thinking maybe a gym,” he said.

The HUB opened in September 2020 and at first things were “very slow” but marketing and word of mouth, as well as the gradually improving situation with Covid helped to get things off the ground.

He believes this is the future of working because health and safety issues will eventually prove too much of a problem for companies who have no control over the working conditions of staff who are working from home.

“If someone is working from home but they’re actually at their nana’s house and they burn their hand on their nana’s kettle, are they going to be able to sue the company? There has already been a case in Germany taken

by someone who was working from home.”

These hubs are the solution, he claims, because they take on the burden of responsibility for employers and if an accident happens, they are covered by insurance.

Last week, the Wicklow HUB got a grant of €71,000 from the Government which will be used to further expand its facilities and provide a greater number of offices.

At the moment, they have an occupancy rate of around 75pc, with about 17 to 25 people using the HUB on an average day, and the keyless software allows him to set a maximum number.

Rates range from €1,000 a month for a two-person private office to €340 for a 20-day pass to use an open plan ‘hotdesk’ which can be spread out over the course of a year and which works out at €17 a day.

“We have people working in the legal profession, recruitment, software development and digital marketing who use our facilities,” said Jacob.

“Two weeks ago we even had an Italian guy who was on a tour of Wicklow and who booked two days with us because he wanted to get some work done.”

The gender balance is around 60pc men and 40pc women.

For recruitment manager, Steven Garland from Greystones, the HUB is an ideal workspace.

He used to work in Dublin city centre for a different agency, leaving the house at 7.30am and not getting home until 7.30pm.

When the pandemic struck, working from home with two young children aged three and five years was “a disaster”.

After he switched jobs, now working for a London-based firm, his boss asked: “Do you want to find one of those hubs?” He now has a five-minute commute and because his company has just employed another person to work alongside him to build up the Irish division, they will be moving to one of the private two-person offices at the HUB.

“The Wi-Fi is excellent, it’s a nice atmosphere – it’s good and it suits me – I wouldn’t change it for anything.

“If I was offered another job at double my salary but told I’d have to go back into the city, I wouldn’t do it.

“It was all go, go, go before – I’d be dreading going back in on Monday – it was the fear.

“I don’t get that now.”

Retired aircraft technician Michael Shorten, also from Greystones, uses the HUB two days a week for his consultancy work, preferring it to the work-from-home option due to the space and the better work-life balance.

“It’s easier to concentrate here because there are less distractions. I also have the bus pass. There’s a good service and it comes every 30 minutes so this is ideal.”

This might be a new way of working – but it immediately feels more natural, since it is part of an already existing community and you might even get to know your neighbour.