‘The past five years have been gruelling’ – says sister of R116 crash victim Captain Dara Fitzpatrick

The sister of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick has said the past five years have been “gruelling” but that there is “hope” when grieving following the inquest into the deaths of the crew of R116.

Niamh Fitzpatrick commended coroner Dr Eleanor Fitzgerald for her diligence and said there is a “relief” for the family in having the inquest behind them.

The jury in the inquest of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, co-pilot Captain Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciarán Smith yesterday returned a verdict of accidental death.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the details surrounding the helicopter crash off the coast of Co Mayo in 2017 were “harrowing” to hear.

“I think the past five years have been gruelling, grief in any circumstance is difficult and grief when there is an inquest and investigations, and there were several investigations and two inquests, it’s just gruelling,” she said.

“It’s necessary, we need it, we need to know that this can never happen again so it’s the safety of current crews but also future crews so it’s necessary, but it’s been a really gruelling five years.

“I would commend the corner Dr Eleanor Fitzgerald for this week, she and her team ran a really tight ship. The inquest was efficient, it was thorough, it was sensitively done. The jury were excellent, they took their time, they gave it really the consideration and the respect it deserved, and you could see that it just meant so much to them to do that.

“It wasn’t an easy job because some of the evidence that we heard was harrowing, it was very difficult to hear some of it. Even though you know it beforehand, you have an idea of what you’re going to hear, some details just hop out and they’re quite emotional.

“My heart went out to the jury and to the witnesses as well as the family members.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said that while it’s painful to hear the evidence, it is also “helpful” for her.

“I can only speak for myself and my family, but I think that piece around the details of somebody’s death, we know, putting my psychologist hat on now for a second and not my sister hat, we know with grief that how somebody died impacts how we grieve,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Some of those details were very difficult and I personally found the statements from the Achill Island RNLI crew, who recovered Dara from the water, I found that very difficult.

“But I think, again with the psychology hat on, it’s very necessary, grief is different for everybody and some of us really need and want information and some of us don’t and that’s okay, but for me while it’s painful it’s also helpful.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said grief is “bewildering” and that writing her book Tell Me The Truth About Loss helped her to “accept” the tragic loss of her sister, Dara.

“I’m a sister first and I think what psychology has done is maybe helped me understand some of the feelings that I have felt and continue to feel,” she said.

“Grief is really confusing, it’s bewildering, it’s such a tough journey and it’s exhausting.

“I finished my book, and it was just before the pandemic, and we had the review board hearings into the air accident investigation draft report, that all happened across 2020 and 2021.

“What was interesting was I felt when I finished the book that I’d gotten to a place myself psychologically of acceptance around the loss of Dara and understanding that she wasn’t coming back.”

She added that the result of the inquest “closes one chapter of grief” and makes space for the “emotional” part of grieving.

“The admin of grief can get in the way of the emotional part of grief because it keeps you stuck in that harrowing detail,” she said.

“The word that people have used with us all over the last couple of days is closure, ‘I hope ye have closure’.

“I’d say, closure is not a word I would use. I would say the concluding of investigations and inquests closes one chapter of grief, which is the admin chapter, but what it does is it makes space then for the emotional part of grieving because grieving has been interrupted by all of these investigations.”