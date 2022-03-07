‘The pain you feel is the pain of being wounded by love’ – hundreds gather for funeral of shooting victim Keith ‘Bono’ Greene

Motorcyclists perform wheelies outside the funeral of Keith Greene, who was shot dead almost two weeks ago. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Keith Greene's remains are carried into the Church of St Thomas in Jobstown, Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Keith Greene's remains are escorted to the Church of St Thomas in Jobstown, Dublin, as friends on motorbikes and quads follow. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Scramblers and horses filled the road outside the Church of St Thomas in Jobstown, Dublin as Keith ‘Bono’ Greene was laid to rest today.

Hundreds turned up to the funeral of the 36-year-old, who died after he was shot in a farmland row in Tallaght.

The mass took place at 11am this morning and was followed by a ceremony in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Mr Greene’s coffin was brought to the church in a horse and carriage. A large procession of people followed behind chanting “Bono”.

The father of four was described as a good friend who loved and cared for his family and had a deep connection with animals.

In the funeral mass, Fr Martin Hughes said although he didn’t know Mr Greene, he could tell he was a compassionate person because he had such a love for animals, and dogs in particular.

One dog was present at the mass wearing a t-shirt with the Tallaght man’s face on it along with text saying ‘Bono’.

Speaking to mourners, Fr Hughes said it’s always difficult to see a loved one go, but it is much more difficult when it is so sudden and tragic.

“The pain you feel is the pain of being wounded by love,” he said.

"In the weeks and months ahead, sometimes that pain will be overwhelming but you will come through it.

"The fact that there are so many here in the church this morning says so much about the person that Keith was.

"He has touched the lives of many many people and you are here to show your respect, but you are also here to show your support to the family, which is really important.”

Speaking at the mass, Mr Greene’s friend Robin said life will never be the same without him, and that he will be greatly missed in Tallaght.

"It won't be the same without Bono, he was always there to help everyone if he could but you'd never get him off that couch,” he said.

“He was a good friend to me over the years, we had so much fun.

“Bono loved his family, he loved his kids and he loved his dogs just as much.

“I'm going to miss that big dopey laugh, I'm going to miss you bro.”

Mr Greene, who was also known as Keith Conlon, was shot two weeks ago in a field in the Hazel Grove area of rural Tallaght.

Officers are working on the theory that the dog breeder, along with two other men, were in fields in the Hazel Grove area of rural Tallaght when “an issue arose over a dog running free”, according to a senior source.

The dog was allegedly shot dead during the incident and officers recovered the body of the animal.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “The death has occurred of Keith (Bono) Greene (24th February 2022) suddenly, surrounded by his loving family, sadly missed by his loving partner Jeannette, son Jamie, and Elaigh daughters Everleigh and Chloe, loving mother and father Lorraine and John, sisters Elaine, Michelle, Caitlin and Louise, brothers Karl and Jake, granddaughter Amelia-Rose, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, extended family and a large circle of friends.”